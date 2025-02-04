Marchand says playing for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off 'going to be incredible'

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand knows this could be the last time, the last time he puts on the maple leaf, the last time he gets to play for his country, for Team Canada.

So, he’s not taking the 4 Nations Face-Off lightly.

“Hopefully it’s not,” he said, when asked if that’s something he’s thought about. “But definitely there’s potential of that. Obviously, I’m not unaware of my age and everything. Yeah, it potentially is, so I’m going to enjoy every second of it, that’s for sure.”

The 36-year-old Boston Bruins forward was a star the last time Canada played best-on-best internationally, in the World Cup of Hockey 2016. He scored the game-winning goal in the final, short-handed, with 44 seconds left in regulation against Team Europe, after leading the tournament with six goals, plus two assists, while playing on a line with Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and his then-usual linemate, Patrice Bergeron.

Which is why he knows, intimately, that playing for your country is unlike any other kind of tournament, not like an NHL All-Star Game, not like playing for your NHL franchise.

It just isn’t.

“You feel the weight of the entire country on your shoulders,” Marchand said. “You may never have the opportunity to put that jersey on again, so you want to make the most of it.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first event in what is becoming a busy international calendar. The NHL will send players to the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Italy, next February after not going in 2018 and 2022.

At the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the League also intends to play a World Cup in 2028, go back to the Olympics in 2030 and hold another World Cup in 2032.

“It's going to be incredible for the sport of hockey I think everyone's really excited about it, the players are extremely excited about it,” Marchand said. “It's something that we've been very vocal about in the past, about wanting to be part of these tournaments. So it's a great opportunity that we have ahead of us."

Marchand was named to 4 Nations by Canada in the initial group of six players, along with Crosby, Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers).

Though no line combinations have been announced, Bergeron told “The Energy Line With Nate and JSB” podcast that he wants to see an all-Nova Scotia line with Marchand, Crosby and MacKinnon in the best-on-best tournament.

“I would like to see the Halifax line together -- Crosby, MacKinnon and Marchand -- I feel that could be a very good line,” the retired Bruins center said in the podcast’s debut. “We all know what Marchand brings to the table. He’s like a dog on a bone with the puck, he always finds ways to get it. I feel like he could create a lot of turnovers and space for Crosby and MacKinnon to do their magic, so it would be pretty lethal.”