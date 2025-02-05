Panthers teammates Tkachuk, Barkov ready to put friendship aside at 4 Nations

WASHINGTON -- Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov's focus, for now, is on the Florida Panthers' next two games at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS) and home against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Tkachuk expects that immediately after playing the Senators, his allegiance will change from to trying to win with Barkov to trying to defeat him. Tkachuk and Team United States will face Barkov and Team Finland in their first game at the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 13. (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"The switch will flip right after," Tkachuk said Tuesday. "I think everybody's been so jacked up for these international events, representing your country, so I'm sure the second that game ends, I'll be full Team USA after that."

Tkachuk said he's "built bonds with these guys I will have for the rest of my life," during the three seasons since the Panthers acquired 27-year-old left wing in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 22, 2022. They've gone to the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 before defeating the Edmonton Oilers to win the Panthers' first championship.

Florida (32-20-3) is first in the Atlantic Division again and has designs on repeating as Stanley Cup champions, but Barkov said that will be put aside during the 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament featuring teams made up of only NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. to be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

"When we go out there and play against each other, I don't think we will be that good of friends on the ice," said Barkov, the 29-year-old Panthers captain. "To play for our own countries is a huge honor and you're always going to give everything you have for the team to try to win the game."

Barkov is one of four Florida players on Finland's roster with forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Niko Mikkola. Although Tkachuk won't have any Panthers as U.S. teammates, he'll join forces with his younger brother, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

"So, it's pretty even, I guess," Lundell joked.

The Panthers know well the impact one Tkachuk can have. Barkov remembers how difficult it was to play against Matthew during the latter's nine seasons with Calgary and has an even greater admiration for him from playing with him with Florida.