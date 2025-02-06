Finland projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts Wednesday, and though most of the rosters are set, last-minute replacements for injury are still being made and will be until Monday.

So, it's time to get down to brass tacks and figure out line combinations, defense pairs and goalie depth charts for Team Canada, Team United States, Team Finland and Team Sweden.

Practices start Monday and the first game for each country is Wednesday or Thursday, so much of this will need to be figured out ahead of time.

With that in mind, a team of three NHL.com writers and editors will take a crack at the lineup for each country.

Here, NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke, staff writer Tracey Myers and NHL.com/fi editor Sami Haapasalo give their opinion on how Team Finland should line up when it opens the tournament against Team USA at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

