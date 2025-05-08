EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars forward ranks highly in shot location categories, skating distance, projected goals

EDGE Rantanen DAL playoff heroics

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the advanced metrics behind Dallas Stars wing Mikko Rantanen’s heroics in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Mikko Rantanen’s legendary performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has carried over into the Western Conference Second Round, with the Dallas Stars forward establishing himself as the favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the postseason.

The 28-year-old was traded twice this season (first by Colorado Avalanche to Carolina Hurricanes; then from Hurricanes to Stars) before signing an eight-year contract with Dallas. Rantanen made waves around the hockey world with his Game 7 hat trick and four points in the third period to defeat Colorado, his former team, and help the Stars advance. Then, Rantanen scored another hat trick in his next game on the road against elite goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas’ series-opening win.

During Rantanen’s dominant stretch, he has totaled 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past four games. He leads the NHL in playoff goals (eight) and points (15 in eight games) and has set an NHL postseason record by either scoring or having an assist on 12 straight team goals.

Here are three underlying reasons behind Rantanen’s postseason heroics:

1. Goals and shots on goal by location

Rantanen has excelled in both high-danger and midrange areas this postseason. Not including his wraparound goal (behind the net) in Game 7 of the first round, Rantanen ranks among the NHL leaders in the following shot location categories (percentiles below are among forwards):

• High-danger shots on goal: 9 (94th percentile)
• High-danger goals: 3 (95th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 9 (94th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 4 (99th percentile; tied with former teammate Nathan MacKinnon for NHL lead)

Four of Rantanen’s eight goals have either come from the front of (three) or behind the net (one), and three of his four midrange goals have come from the middle of the ice. Rantanen is proving to the hockey world that he wasn’t solely a product of MacKinnon’s elite play and also that, despite the flux of playing for three different teams this season, he is clearly still one of the League’s best power forwards.

DAL@WPG, Gm1: Rantanen completes a hat trick in the 2nd

2. Total skating distance

Rantanen’s total skating distance (23.88 miles) ranks in the 94th percentile at the position this postseason. He also ranks highly in even-strength skating distance (20.53 miles; 96th percentile; ninth among NHL forwards) and power-play skating distance (3.35 miles; 90th percentile) this playoffs.

Rantanen’s versatility has directly translated to his goal-scoring outburst; he leads the NHL in even-strength goals (six) this postseason and has also scored two power-play goals, one behind the NHL leaders (MacKinnon, Sebastian Aho, Kirill Kaprizov, Andrei Kuzmenko have three PPG each).

COL@DAL, Gm7: Rantanen notches first postseason career hat trick for 4-point game

3. Projected goals (quality and quantity of attempts)

NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, uses "Projected Goal Rate" (PGR) to estimate the likelihood of a shot attempt becoming a goal at the point of puck release. The actual goal rate (AGR) of all shots this season across the League is 5.1 percent. For context, anything at or above a PGR of 12.0 percent is considered a high-probability attempt. Among inferenced shot attempts (excluding shots greater than 60 feet, those beyond the goal line and empty-net attempts), Rantanen has an average PGR of 8.30 percent this postseason.

In terms of projected goals, or the sum of projected goal rate across all of a player’s attempts (assessment of quantity and quality; average PGR times inferenced shot attempts), Rantanen ranks second in the NHL this postseason (3.57; average projected goal rate of 8.30 percent on 43 inferenced shot attempts) behind Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers (4.04; average PGR of 11.53 percent on 35 inferenced shot attempts). In summary, Rantanen has a high quantity of shot attempts this postseason, and many of those have been high-quality attempts.

---

More EDGE stats for Rantanen

