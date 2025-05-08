EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the advanced metrics behind Dallas Stars wing Mikko Rantanen’s heroics in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Mikko Rantanen’s legendary performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has carried over into the Western Conference Second Round, with the Dallas Stars forward establishing himself as the favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the postseason.

The 28-year-old was traded twice this season (first by Colorado Avalanche to Carolina Hurricanes; then from Hurricanes to Stars) before signing an eight-year contract with Dallas. Rantanen made waves around the hockey world with his Game 7 hat trick and four points in the third period to defeat Colorado, his former team, and help the Stars advance. Then, Rantanen scored another hat trick in his next game on the road against elite goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas’ series-opening win.

During Rantanen’s dominant stretch, he has totaled 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past four games. He leads the NHL in playoff goals (eight) and points (15 in eight games) and has set an NHL postseason record by either scoring or having an assist on 12 straight team goals.

Here are three underlying reasons behind Rantanen’s postseason heroics: