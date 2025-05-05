EDGE stats behind Jets’ tying goal in Game 7 win

Cole Perfetti scored the latest tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL history with three seconds left in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-3 comeback win against the St. Louis Blues. The goal included a series of events that have been highlighted by NHL EDGE IQ data.

NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, uses "Projected Goal Rate" (PGR) to estimate the likelihood of a shot attempt becoming a goal at the point of puck release. The actual goal rate (AGR) of all shot attempts this regular season across the League is 5.1 percent. For context, anything at or above a PGR of 12.0 percent is considered a high-probability attempt.

Perfetti tied the game, 3-3, on a tip-in shot, which had a PGR of 15.64 percent, making it a high-probability attempt. But the play came a long way after key passes from Adam Lowry to Nikolaj Ehlers and then Ehlers to Kyle Connor, whose one-timer pass was tipped in by Perfetti.

Ehlers initially attempted a one-timer of his own from the left point with 6.3 seconds left, which was classified as a missed shot, before the puck was corralled with around 5.0 seconds left by Lowry near the left face-off dot and passed back to Ehlers. Then, Ehlers made a heads-up play on a cross-ice pass from the left point to Connor, who was inside the right circle. Connor’s ensuing pass found Perfetti in the slot for the goal.