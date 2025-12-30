Greaves shines again, lifts Blue Jackets past Senators

Damon Severson had a goal and an assist, while Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (17-15-6), who won their third game in a row.

“A couple big [wins] back-to-back for us coming out of the Christmas break,” Severson said. “Now, we’ve got one more to finish off 2025, hopefully get out on a high and get us back to where we’re looking to be, kind of, moving forward and get on a little bit of a hot streak.”

Tim Stutzle extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist, Jake Sanderson scored and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (18-15-5), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) after a four-game winning streak.

“Not very good. There wasn’t a lot of good in our game tonight,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “I don’t say that very often, but that was probably one of our worst games of the year, I think.”

The NHL had to push the game’s start time back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. ET due to the Blue Jackets’ late arrival. The team’s flight on Sunday was canceled due to mechanical issues, and Monday’s inclement weather resulted in Columbus finally touching down in Ottawa at around 3:50 p.m. ET.

“Not going to lie, it’s a different day, for sure,” Jenner said. “We’re used to waking up in the city you’re playing in, having your nap, having your pre-game meal, all that. So, that was all out the window. It was a crazy day, to say the least. When we got here, we just wanted to play for each other.”

Ottawa was 0-for-4 on the power play, while Columbus was 0-for-3.

Jenner redirected a centering pass from Sillinger over Merilainen’s left pad to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 15:58 of the first period.

Severson one-timed a pass from forward Dmitri Voronkov past Merilainen’s blocker on the rush to push it to 2-0 at 1:21 of the second period.

“Our guys don’t care. They don’t care,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said of the adversity his team faced Monday. “They just play hockey. They’ve done that. Yeah, maybe we didn’t have the results earlier in the year, but for the most part, we’ve played the same way. Our guys don’t care about any of the distractions outside of that dressing room and in the arena, and that allows them to have a chance to win hockey games.”