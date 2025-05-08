Rantanen's comfort level, production rising for Stars

WINNIPEG – Mikko Rantanen talked about how he continues to feel comfortable with the Dallas Stars since they acquired him from the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

“I think the Finns help,” the forward said with a smile at Dallas’ number of his fellow countrymen. “Obviously, they’re good, dear friends of mine and I knew them from before, before even I came to Dallas. But all the guys, the rest of team are good friends of mine, too. They’ve been very welcoming and helping me a lot to settle in.”

There’s no doubt that comfort has translated to the ice, where Rantanen had his second hat trick in as many games to push the Stars to a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

He became the first player in nearly 40 years to have a hat trick in consecutive playoff games and third in NHL history. The most recent was Jari Kurri, who did it for the Edmonton Oilers in Games 5 and 6 of the 1985 Western Conference Final. Rantanen has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past four Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars.

Has he ever been on a scoring streak like this?

“I don’t think so, no," he said. "But, you know, linemates, teammates are obviously helping me a lot on the ice and such a deep lineup we have so it doesn’t really matter who you play with. I’ve got to thank my linemates and teammates."