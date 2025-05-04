EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s epic Game 7 for Stars

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the advanced metrics behind Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen’s hat trick in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Mikko Rantanen, who joined the Dallas Stars prior to the NHL Trade Deadline after being moved by the Colorado Avalanche in a separate deal earlier this season, delivered an epic performance in a Game 7 comeback win against his former team with plenty of advanced stats highlights.

Rantanen became the first player in NHL history to score a hat trick in the third period of a Game 7. He now has 11 points in his past three Stanley Cup Playoffs games after four points (three goals, one assist; all in third period) in Game 7 and ranks fourth among active players in career postseason points per game (1.28; 113 in 88 games).

The 28-year-old’s goal at 7:49 of the third period turned the tide of the winner-take-all game and came in a clutch situation with eye-opening underlying metrics.

NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, uses "Projected Goal Rate" (PGR) to estimate the likelihood of a shot attempt becoming a goal at the point of puck release. The actual goal rate (AGR) of all shots this season across the League is 5.0 percent. For context, anything at or above a PGR of 12.0 percent is considered a high-probability attempt.