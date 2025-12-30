Blake scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jackson Blake scored a power-play goal with 13 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center on Monday.
Blake redirected Sebastian Aho’s wrist shot from the high slot through Igor Shesterkin’s five hole from the front of the net for his first career overtime goal.
“I had a lot of great chances tonight,” Blake said. “I tried not to get frustrated with them because it’s a long game and you’re going to miss those grade-As once in a while. But I got a lucky one on him in overtime. It feels good.”
Aho and Jordan Martinook scored, and Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists for the Hurricanes (24-11-3), who have won two in a row and are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Brandon Bussi made 17 saves.
“Good game, I thought everybody played really well tonight,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was one of those (games) where the bounces weren’t going our way, and then they did finally.
“‘Bus’ didn’t have a lot of work but there were critical saves right from the first shift of the game. So I thought he was good. Obviously, (Shesterkin) was lights out.”
Vladislav Gavrikov and Jonny Brodzinski scored for the Rangers (19-17-5), who are 1-2-1 in their past four. Shesterkin made 31 saves.
“I thought we competed hard,” New York coach Mike Sullivan said. “Five-on-five, we had our moments. We had some offensive zone time. Obviously the difference in the game (is) we give up a 5-on-3 and a 4-on-3 (goal). You can’t put yourself down in those circumstances. That puts us in tough spots.”
Gavrikov gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:39 of the first period. He collected a pass from Artemi Panarin at the top of the right face-off circle and beat Bussi with a one-timer into the top right corner.
Aho tied it 1-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 15:57 with a wrist shot from above the left circle through a screen by Andrei Svechnikov.
“I’m trying to find a lane,” Aho said. “Their D kind of stepped (up) on me, so I can’t shoot short side because of that. Then ‘Svechy’ (did) a great job being in (Shesterkin’s) eyes. He didn’t see much on that shot.”
Brodzinski put New York up 2-1 at 13:00 of the second period. Matthew Robertson's one-timer from the blue line deflected off the stick of Sam Carrick in the slot directly to Brodzinski, who buried it into an open net behind Bussi.
Martinook evened the score 2-2 at 9:11 of the third period. Jalen Chatfield sent a wrist shot on net from the right boards that deflected off Martinook's left skate at the top of the crease and under Shesterkin.
“You’ve got to close out games in this League,” Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck said. “The goal that goes in is just a battle in front. It goes in off a leg. It’s the kind of goal you’ve got to be willing to score against them. They’re definitely willing to score those types of goals against most teams.”
NOTES: Bussi improved to 11-0-1 in his past 12 starts and is 13-1-1 overall this season. ... Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed the game with an undisclosed injury. … Aho scored his 72nd power-play goal to pass Kevin Dineen for the fourth-most in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. ... Svechnikov had a five-game point streak end (nine points; three goals, six assists). ... Brodzinski has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games.