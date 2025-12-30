Blake scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Rangers

Blake redirected Sebastian Aho’s wrist shot from the high slot through Igor Shesterkin’s five hole from the front of the net for his first career overtime goal.

“I had a lot of great chances tonight,” Blake said. “I tried not to get frustrated with them because it’s a long game and you’re going to miss those grade-As once in a while. But I got a lucky one on him in overtime. It feels good.”

Aho and Jordan Martinook scored, and Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists for the Hurricanes (24-11-3), who have won two in a row and are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Brandon Bussi made 17 saves.

“Good game, I thought everybody played really well tonight,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was one of those (games) where the bounces weren’t going our way, and then they did finally.

“‘Bus’ didn’t have a lot of work but there were critical saves right from the first shift of the game. So I thought he was good. Obviously, (Shesterkin) was lights out.”