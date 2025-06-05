Misa, Hagens confident about jump to League next season, prospects tell 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Michael Misa and James Hagens, two of the top centers available for the 2025 NHL Draft, each believe they are ready to make the jump to the League next season.

"Ultimately, I think that's up to the NHL team that drafts me," Misa said on the latest "NHL Draft Class" podcast during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo. "I think we're going to figure out a plan for what best suits me. But I believe when I'm at my best, I put all the work in this summer, hopefully I will be ready to go next year in the NHL."

Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) led the Ontario Hockey League this season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games for Saginaw and is No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

Hagens (5-10, 177 pounds), No. 3 on the list, also believes he's ready after a freshman season that saw him finish with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games at Boston College.

"I do believe I'm ready for the NHL," he said. "Growing up as a kid, it's your lifelong dream to play in the NHL and win a Stanley Cup one day. Just want that time to come soon, and I believe I'm NHL ready."

Misa also discussed the possibility of playing with his brother, Calgary Flames forward prospect Luke Misa, at Penn State University next season. Hagens, a Long Island native (Hauppauge), talked about his reaction to the New York Islanders winning the NHL Draft Lottery and having the No. 1 pick in the draft.

"NHL Draft Class" is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.