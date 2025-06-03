Ivankovic stands out as top goalie prospect for 2025 NHL Draft despite height

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on Brampton goalie Jack Ivankovic. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Jack Ivankovic stands out among the other top goalies for the 2025 NHL Draft for several reasons. One of them is his height.

At 5-foot-11, Ivankovic is the only goalie among the top 25 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of the top North American goalies to measure in at under 6-feet tall.

But Ivankovic is proving that size isn't everything at the position.

"My athletic ability and my competitiveness [are strengths]," Ivankovic said. "I think no matter how big you are, you've got to stop the puck. The big thing for me is if I can see it, I can stop it. So it's just making sure I'm in the right spot at all times and making saves look easy."

Ivankovic did that a lot this season, going 25-12-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 Ontario Hockey League games with Brampton. The 18-year-old is No. 4 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies.

One of the players Ivankovic draws inspiration from is another 5-11 goalie, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators.

"Juuse Saros is one of the guys I like to take pieces from for my game, how athletic he is and he wins games for his teams and makes saves look easy," Ivankovic said.

But that's not the only goaltender that he watches closely.

"Also [Dallas Stars goaltender] Jake Oettinger, he's one of the guys I like to watch with how calm and athletic he makes every save look," Ivankovic said. "He's always in the right spot."

Al Jensen of Central Scouting does not see size as a deterrent for Ivankovic's draft prospects either.

"He's got an impressive resume and [NHL teams] are going to see that," Jensen said. "Yes, he's under the 6-foot mark but I really like this kid, the way he plays. Probably the most skilled goalie in this draft. Competes really super hard, never gives up. He challenges well, he's strong in the crease despite his size."