Top prospects for 2025 Draft arrive in Buffalo for scouting combine

BUFFALO -- Matthew Schaefer, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has 16 scheduled interviews this week at the NHL Scouting Combine.

Equally important to the defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League was a discussion with peers and younger players on Monday afternoon during a visit to the Western New York Compassion Connection Grief Center.

He takes great pride as a spokesperson for grieving children and teenagers wherever he goes, understanding the value of being able to help others in times of tragedy.

Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024, three months after his billet mother, Emily Matson, died.

"I just want to be a good person ... I’ve been through a lot and I want to help other people," Schaefer said. "I've been through a lot of things that other people haven't, and these kids have gone through some of the similar things and we're in the same category. I was really excited to talk to them and hopefully change their minds a bit on some things, coping with things like this. My mental mindset, I just want to be able to talk about my mom a lot and people I've lost and just be happy.

"I want to bring on the legacy that she had and the amazing person she was."

In addition to helping others, the 17-year-old left-handed shot is looking forward to what the Scouting Combine has to offer this week.

"The thing I'm looking forward to at the combine is being with friends that you've battled or played with all season, being able to just be with them once again for a week," Schaefer said. "I think the biggest thing is being able to talk to NHL teams. It's all about creating relationships and seeing people you have talked to throughout the season."