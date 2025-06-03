Islanders would be ‘shocked’ to trade No. 1 draft pick, new GM says

BUFFALO -- Mathieu Darche said he would be "shocked" if the New York Islanders aren’t the first to pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft later this month, but what name they call is still a mystery.

"I expect to speak No. 1 on June 27," the new general manager said Tuesday during the NHL Scouting Combine. "You've got to be open to everything, but I'd be shocked if we're not the one speaking first.

“When (NHL Commissioner) Gary (Bettman) announces the first pick, I'd be shocked if it's not the New York Islanders."

Darche, who was hired May 23 after spending the previous six seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, is using this week at the combine getting to know the Islanders amateur scouts as well as the prospects available.

"There's a lot of good players," Darche said. "We're meeting them this week. The thing I know is, I'm going to end up with a great player that hopefully plays on the island for a long time. So, I'm not worried about the first pick. I think there's a lot of good players to pick from, and we'll make a decision in a few weeks."

The first round of the draft will be held June 27 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Darche said at his introductory press conference at UBS Arena on May 29 he has every intention to make the No. 1 selection.