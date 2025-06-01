Schaefer, Frondell, Hagens set for NHL Scouting Combine spotlight

Matthew Schaefer, the projected top pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is one of 90 prospects invited to participate in the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo beginning Monday.

"The NHL Combine is a rite of passage on a player's path to the NHL and is an event that NHL clubs and prospects look forward to participating in," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.

The combine, which will run June 2-7, gives the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2025 draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

"The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL Draft," Marr said, "and it's a week full of interviews, medicals, and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game."

There will be 58 forwards, 27 defensemen and five goalies attending the combine. All are listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American and International skaters and goaltenders.

NHL Central Scouting will again provide an app for all attending prospects to download to their mobile devices, containing all the information they need to navigate the gamut of interviews with NHL teams and medical and fitness testing.

Teams can conduct 1-on-1 interviews with prospects at KeyBank Center from June 2-6. The medical examinations will take place June 4, the Maximal VO2 test on June 6, and the remaining seven of the 11 fitness tests will be at HarborCenter on June 7 (standing height/wingspan, horizontal jump, force plate vertical jumps, bench press, pro agility test, pull-ups, Wingate Cycle Ergometer test).