Hagens making case to be top pick of 2025 Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at center James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East.

Nothing kept James Hagens from finding ice time whenever he had the urge to stickhandle or shoot at the crack of dawn.

Even if it meant setting off alarms as a 14-year-old after sneaking into Adelard Arena on the campus of Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

"You're at a place where you have a rink 100 steps away from you at all times and I just always wanted to be there, wanted to be on the ice as much as possible," Hagens told NHL.com. "When I got there, I didn't really know what doors you could open, and I guess I opened the wrong door that set off the alarm. Hockey is so much fun ... you'd do anything just to step on the ice. It doesn't matter if it's practice, a game or if you're alone."

Frank O'Connor, who coached the under-14 team at Mount St. Charles at the time, remembers how dedicated Hagens was at such a young age.

"It was a time when we couldn't play games for 3-4 months due to COVID-19 and the kids were doing virtual school," O'Connor said. "One day I get to the rink at about 5:50 a.m. and I hear pucks being ripped off the glass. There's James in the dark, in full gear, shooting pucks and working on his game at 14 years old."