McQueen feels ‘100 percent’ at NHL Scouting Combine after back injury

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and sounds.
BUFFALO -- Roger McQueen understands the NHL Scouting Combine might be more important to him than any of the other 89 players here this week.
But the 18-year-old center with Brandon of the Western Hockey League already is off to a good start -- he's fully cleared to take part in the combine fitness testing on Friday and Saturday.
McQueen was limited to 17 games because of a fracture in his lower back. He played the first eight games of the season, then was out for almost five months, returning March 4.
"It was obviously huge to be able to get the sign," McQueen said Monday. "I kind of knew, just because, like, I've been pain-free for a while now. So, I kind of knew I was going to be cleared. Obviously, especially for me, a hurt guy, not playing all year, (it’s important) just to see that you're healthy."
McQueen said his back issue actually began while playing for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August 2023. At one point, it was misdiagnosed as a bulging disk.
He played through pain during the 2023-24 season but still had 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 53 games, and was able to play at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. When he still was having issues this season, McQueen visited spine surgeon Dr. Jay Toor in Winnipeg, who diagnosed the spinal fracture between his L4 and L5 vertebrae and got him onto a proper healing regimen.
"He's the reason I'm doing great now," McQueen said. "He was awesome there and he found the fracture, so (we) got that figured out. Took six weeks off, it was kind of halfway healed, took another six (weeks), 75 (percent healed), and then took another six, and then that got us to 95 (percent) and then basically said, 'Yeah, you're good to play.'"