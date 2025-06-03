McQueen feels ‘100 percent’ at NHL Scouting Combine after back injury

If they end up together, they can rekindle their pool rivalry; there's a billiards table in the basement of the family house, and Michael said, "The stakes get pretty intense there."

Who's the better player?

"That's actually my brother," Michael said. "He has a book where he kind of reads through it and studies the game a bit. I more just play for fun. But we do get pretty competitive. ... I want to say I'm better, but I'm not right now, so I definitely got to keep practicing."

Ivankovic heading to Michigan

Jack Ivankovic, No. 4 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies, will play for the University of Michigan next season.

The 18-year-old was 25-12-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games with Brampton of the OHL this season. He also helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, going 6-0-0 with a 1.05 GAA, a .961 save percentage and two shutouts in six games. Ivankovic was named the tournament's best goalie.

"I loved Brampton, I loved being there," he said. "I think if the team that picks me wants the (Canadian Hockey League) direction and thinks it's better for my development, I'm still open, but my plan is to play at Michigan."

Ivankovic would likely start as Michigan’s No. 1 goalie next season to replace Logan Stein, who was a graduate student.

He also was impressed by coach Brandon Naurato and his staff.

"Going to tour there you see all the buildings, the coaching staff is unbelievable," Ivankovic said. "And I think I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be a starter at such a young age in the Big Ten."

Ivankovic is one of several players taking advantage of the new NCAA rule that allows players with CHL experience to play college hockey. Joining Ivankovic at Michigan will be Erie (OHL) forward Malcolm Spence, No. 17 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, and Flames defenseman prospect Henry Mews, who spent last season in the OHL with Ottawa and Sudbury.

Could Ivankovic's Brampton teammate, forward Porter Martone, No. 6 on Central Scouting's ranking, be next?

"Obviously Porter's one of my best friends," Ivankovic said. "Been on him a little bit. But at the end of the day, I'll let him be and let him make his own decision."

Wang staying with Oshawa

Haoxi (Simon) Wang is committed to play at Boston University, but the defenseman is deferring that arrival to 2026-27 to play one more season with Oshawa of the OHL.

Wang (6-5, 215) joined Oshawa in December after starting the season with King of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. He had two assists in 32 regular-season OHL games and three assists in 21 playoff games to help Oshawa reach the league finals.

He said it took time to feel confident he could play his game but said he felt his best during the playoffs.

"I feel like my raw skills were there from Day 1, the only thing kind of slowing me down was my confidence level and how much I believed in myself," Wang said. "All the way until, I'll say, the playoffs. Then when I started really being myself once again."

He expects to have a larger role next season and continue building on the positives in his game he showcased beyond the stats.

"Obviously I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people about him, and the one thing that I've heard over the last few days is just, he continues to make quantum leaps in terms of improvement in such a short window," said Brad Malone, who coached Oshawa this season before leaving for an assistant job with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. "That's a credit to him, who he is as a person, who he is as a player, who he is going to be as a player and the work that he puts in and the commitment that he has to his craft.

"I can't say enough about how hard he works and how committed he is to getting better, just on a daily basis. ... For me, he's fully committed to getting to the next level."