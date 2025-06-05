Schmidt motivated by 'just being the smaller guy' ahead of 2025 NHL Draft 

Cameron Schmidt understands his height isn't going to change much at this point.

Neither is his approach to questions about how he can thrive at the next level while standing 5-foot-7.

"I think I definitely use that kind of as motivation, just being the smaller guy," Schmidt said. "Try to play a more aggressive game, I guess, to fit just the way I play. And I think it brings a lot to my game."

"I hear [the size question] once in a while, but it's something I try to stay away from and not focus on that too much. I know what I'm able to do on the ice, and I know that my size isn't going to hurt my game in any way. I just try to focus on the positive things."

And there was a lot of positive for Schmidt this season.

The 18-year-old scored 40 goals, tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League, and had 78 points in 61 games to lead Vancouver. His nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games led the Giants during the WHL playoffs.

Schmidt is No. 43 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.

"There are a few key elements to his game that make him such a successful goal scorer," Central Scouting senior western scout John Williams said. "He is very explosive in terms of his skating. Very quick off the mark, and he has the speed to put defenders on their heels on the attack and beat them to the net. Secondly, he has a great shot, quick release on both his forehand and backhand, and simply put, he just puts it where the goalie is not. He also has the uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time. Pucks find him around the net, and he can convert quickly.

"He is a very fun player to watch because he is so dynamic. I think he also has the drive and determination to be successful as a smaller player. He reminds me of a player like (5-9 retired NHL forward) Steve Sullivan, who just would not be denied."

Some of that production comes from Schmidt's fearless approach. Rather than be forced to the perimeter, he tries to attack bigger players.