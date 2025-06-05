The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on Vancouver forward Cameron Schmidt. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Schmidt motivated by 'just being the smaller guy' ahead of 2025 NHL Draft
5-foot-7 forward prospect played more aggressive game to score 40 goals, tied for seventh in WHL
Cameron Schmidt understands his height isn't going to change much at this point.
Neither is his approach to questions about how he can thrive at the next level while standing 5-foot-7.
"I think I definitely use that kind of as motivation, just being the smaller guy," Schmidt said. "Try to play a more aggressive game, I guess, to fit just the way I play. And I think it brings a lot to my game."
"I hear [the size question] once in a while, but it's something I try to stay away from and not focus on that too much. I know what I'm able to do on the ice, and I know that my size isn't going to hurt my game in any way. I just try to focus on the positive things."
And there was a lot of positive for Schmidt this season.
The 18-year-old scored 40 goals, tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League, and had 78 points in 61 games to lead Vancouver. His nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games led the Giants during the WHL playoffs.
Schmidt is No. 43 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.
"There are a few key elements to his game that make him such a successful goal scorer," Central Scouting senior western scout John Williams said. "He is very explosive in terms of his skating. Very quick off the mark, and he has the speed to put defenders on their heels on the attack and beat them to the net. Secondly, he has a great shot, quick release on both his forehand and backhand, and simply put, he just puts it where the goalie is not. He also has the uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time. Pucks find him around the net, and he can convert quickly.
"He is a very fun player to watch because he is so dynamic. I think he also has the drive and determination to be successful as a smaller player. He reminds me of a player like (5-9 retired NHL forward) Steve Sullivan, who just would not be denied."
Some of that production comes from Schmidt's fearless approach. Rather than be forced to the perimeter, he tries to attack bigger players.
"Once he gets on the inside, that's where a lot of these bigger players are vulnerable because they don't have the reach advantage," Vancouver coach Manny Viveiros said. "They're vulnerable ... and that's where he's in close and more compact, he's able to be in more control of what he's doing, whether it's his edge work or spinning out of situations and stuff like that. And that's encouraging. It's not that easy to teach these young players that getting on the inside is more effective, and it's something that he's certainly embraced and he's working on all the time."
Schmidt said some of the players he watches closely are forwards Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, Logan Stankoven of the Carolina Hurricanes, Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings and Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning. All would be considered undersized while ranking among their team's most dangerous offensive players.
"Just the way they're able to use their size at the next level, and they've been able to succeed as well," he said. "It's just awesome to see and it kind of shows me a way that I'm able to make it at that next level."
But to Viveiros, Schmidt is more than just a dynamic scorer. He sees a player starting to grow into more of a well-rounded skater.
"I think the biggest thing with Cameron is his play without the puck," he said. "When he's playing at the lower levels he can pretty well do what he wanted, and he's understanding now that the higher level that you get, in the Western Hockey League and eventually when he turns pro, you're not going to score every shift, and you're going to have to learn how to defend, and you're going to learn how to play without the puck. I think that's the biggest thing with Cameron. It's been a bit of a transition period.
"He can rest on the ice at times. And with his skill set, especially with how it's going to translate to the next level, he's going to have to use his feet even more, whether it's getting in on the forecheck or jumping into those positions. Just being around the puck more. That's, for me, the biggest thing with him. And he's done that. ... He's known what has given him success at that level. But as you progress, and I've seen this with numerous kids, from junior going to the American Hockey League, the biggest part is the play without the puck and being able to defend."
Viveiros believes that growth is as much mindset as skill set, and he's confident Schmidt is on the right path.
"The biggest thing for me is what Cameron has, everybody's striving to work for, and most of the players can't get there, as far as he has the next-level speed, he has a next-level shot," Viveiros said. "He has that skill set that obviously translates to the next level here. And for me, the easiest part of anything is learning how to defend hard and how to play without the puck. And it is a mindset, but like any young player they'll figure that out as you get to the higher levels.
"As far as I'm concerned, he's already ahead of the game in those attributes. But again, it's a matter of choice and a mindset, and I was really encouraged over these two years of how he's progressed."