Seider wants Germany to 'challenge all the big names' at Olympics

The Olympics will be a chance for Germany to take the next step in its international competitiveness. It also has the potential to show how much the program has grown since being relegated to Division I, Group A at the World Championship after a 17th-place finish back in 2005.

"You look at the two silver medals they accomplished and won," Grubauer said. "I think it speaks to youth hockey and how they develop guys. I think it speaks for how many players and young players are over in the NHL. You look at Leon, you look at Tim, you look at JJ (Peterka of the Utah Mammoth), you look at 'Mo' ... they all have pretty important roles with their clubs. German youth hockey is doing something right to get guys over, and the more we get over, the better it is for German hockey."

Seider, who has played in five World Championships and three World Junior Championships for Germany, will play a key role in any sort of achievement for his country.

He had 46 points (eight goals, 38 assists) and averaged 25:04 of ice time with Detroit last season and was the lone Germany-born defenseman to suit up for NHL games in 2024-25.

Selected by the Red Wings with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Seider has 180 points (29 goals, 151 assists) in 328 games with Detroit. He's already fourth all-time in NHL games played by a Germany-born defensemen, behind Dennis Seidenberg (859), Christian Ehrhoff (789) and Uwe Krupp (729).

Seider is also fourth in that category in points, trailing Ehrhoff (339), Krupp (281) and Seidenberg (251).

"He's so important," Reichel said of Seider. "We all know what he can do on the ice. Off the ice he's such a pro. He wants to know everyone and wants to get to know everyone on the team and what they think. He's talking to everyone and trying to help them out. I think that's big for him."

Seider, who was Germany's captain at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, said he hopes to do his part.

"I just try to be the in-between guy connecting different generations," he said. "That's my challenge, getting everyone on the same page, do stuff with each other and get a positive vibe in the locker room. Everything else will get figured out as we go. Especially on the ice ... there's no need to do more than you're used to. You just want to be yourself and I think that's good enough."

The overall expectation, according to Seider, goes beyond just being able to participate at the Olympic level.

The bar is set high for a German group he feels is on the rise.

"Very high," Seider said. "We're a team that plays with a lot of passion and a lot of heart, and a lot of will, too. I think we also want to have a good time. That message should be delivered every single time because it's a big privilege being on the biggest stage that is there right now.

"Just enjoy it and go out there."