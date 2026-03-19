Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Copp game-time decision for Red Wings
Anderson day to day for Canadiens; Brink back for Wild
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Detroit Red Wings
Andrew Copp will be a game-time decision for the Red Wings against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS). The forward practiced with the Red Wings on Wednesday and took part in the morning skate Thursday. He was expected to miss two weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Florida Panthers on March 10. … Forward Dylan Larkin, who sustained a lower-body injury on March 6, has not been cleared for contact.
Montreal Canadiens
Josh Anderson is day to day for the Canadiens with an upper-body injury and likely will not play against the Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS). The forward had a goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 61 games.
New York Rangers
Forward Noah Laba and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG). Laba (lower body) didn't return after the second period of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, and Vaakanainen (upper body) didn't return after the first period. Neither traveled to Columbus and each is being evaluated in New York, coach Mike Sullivan said. Defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled form Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday and is expected to play.
Minnesota Wild
Bobby Brink will return to the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The forward has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. He has one goal in three games since being acquired by the Wild in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6. … Forward Marcus Foligno joined the group for the first time but remains day to day. He will miss a 10th straight game Forward Joel Eriksson Ek, is expected to miss the next two games with a lower-body injury.
Ottawa Senators
Nick Jensen will undergo meniscus surgery and be out at least six weeks, coach Travis Green said on Wednesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past three games, had been considered day to day. "I feel bad for him," Green said. "We didn't think originally that it would end up going this way, but it's going to be best for him if he does the surgery, and he'll be back to 100 percent for sure. But he'll be out for an extended period of time." Jensen has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 61 games this season. The Senators host the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN).