NHL EDGE stats: Cole Hutson’s upside after NHL debut with Capitals

Cole Hutson made his NHL debut for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, and his advanced stats suggest he could make a significant impact down the stretch of this regular season and next season.

Hutson, who was selected in the second round (No. 43 pick) in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract March 15, scored an empty-net, power-play goal and led Capitals defensemen with three shots on goal in their 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. Hutson played 16:24, including 2:00 on the power play, and had five shot attempts in his debut.

Hutson, the younger brother of Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) and Quinn Hutson (Edmonton Oilers), formed one of two sibling trios to play in the NHL this season (other: Quinn, Jack, Luke Hughes). Lane and Cole Hutson are the second defensemen sibling duo to each have a point in their NHL debuts (other: Blake and Glen Wesley).

Washington, which is six points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, traded veteran defenseman John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, opening the door for Hutson to join the Capitals roster. Hutson (born on June 28, 2006) is Alex Ovechkin's first teammate to be born after the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer (922 career goals) made his debut on Oct. 5, 2005.

Hutson was a standout at Boston University of the NCAA with more than a point per game over his two seasons combined (80 points in 74 games). Hutson became the first defenseman ever to lead the IIHF World Junior Championship in points (11 in seven games) during the 2025 tournament, helping the United States win the gold medal.