Green Day drummer Tre Cool attends Ducks game

Tre Cool took a “Holiday” to Honda Center on Wednesday.
The drummer for legendary rock band Green Day was in attendance for the Anaheim Ducks’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Iconic rocker stops by Honda Center, gets custom jersey after participating in pregame festivities
© Anaheim Ducks
Tre Cool took a “Holiday” to Honda Center on Wednesday.
The drummer for legendary rock band Green Day was in attendance for the Anaheim Ducks’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Cool got a custom jersey and enjoyed the game with his wife, Sara Rose Lipert. Of course, Ducks mascot Wild Wing was there too.
Before puck drop, Cool was introduced on the big screen while he hit the button to set off the pregame celebrations.
The Flyers ultimately said “Good Riddance” to the Ducks with a 3-2 overtime win, sending Cool home on the “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”