King Clancy nominee Werenski of Blue Jackets discusses growth of community efforts

Editor’s Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets nominee for the 2024-25 season -- Zach Werenski -- shares his story.

This season, everyone saw the bond between the Blue Jackets and the community.

It’s always been there. But now it’s become part of who we are.

In Columbus, it really feels like a family.

Through the wins, the losses, and the tragedies we have each other’s backs. And with all the support we receive from the community, we want to support them just as much.

I’ve grown up in the Blue Jackets organization, and I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for giving back at every stage of my career.

A few years ago, there was a turning point after I got injured. It happened during a game in November 2022: Awkward fall. Separated shoulder and torn labrum. Out for the season.

So, I started asking myself: What can I do with my time?

I’d just signed a long-term extension. I was committed to this franchise, and I was already thinking about ways to make an impact beyond the ice.

My recovery time ended up being the perfect time to get more involved.

When I reached out to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, they helped me get the ball rolling. I had an idea to fund a community suite at Nationwide Arena. It’d be dedicated to people who deserve to enjoy a hockey game and take their mind off of tougher situations.

First responders would be one example. Their sacrifices have always stood out to me because of my dad: He’s a first responder back home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan -- triple-trained as a police officer, firefighter, and paramedic.

Other examples could come from any experience or background -- whether it’s kids battling illness, families who wouldn’t be able to afford a hockey game, or members of the military. I realized how far this could go after talking to Andee Cochren, the executive director of the foundation, who has been awesome at finding connections in central Ohio.

That’s how the “Z-Suite” program came to life. Since the 2022-23 season, we’ve hosted more than 2,000 guests.