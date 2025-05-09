King Clancy nominee Werenski of Blue Jackets discusses growth of community efforts

Columbus defenseman 1 of 32 nominees that recognizes leadership, contributions to community

30536249_Werenski_First_Responders_120823_STL_29_JPG_David_Klatt_20250328_194225

© Columbus Blue Jackets

By Zach Werenski / Special to NHL.com

Editor’s Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets nominee for the 2024-25 season -- Zach Werenski -- shares his story.

This season, everyone saw the bond between the Blue Jackets and the community.

It’s always been there. But now it’s become part of who we are.

In Columbus, it really feels like a family.

Through the wins, the losses, and the tragedies we have each other’s backs. And with all the support we receive from the community, we want to support them just as much.

I’ve grown up in the Blue Jackets organization, and I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for giving back at every stage of my career.

A few years ago, there was a turning point after I got injured. It happened during a game in November 2022: Awkward fall. Separated shoulder and torn labrum. Out for the season.

So, I started asking myself: What can I do with my time?

I’d just signed a long-term extension. I was committed to this franchise, and I was already thinking about ways to make an impact beyond the ice.

My recovery time ended up being the perfect time to get more involved.

When I reached out to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, they helped me get the ball rolling. I had an idea to fund a community suite at Nationwide Arena. It’d be dedicated to people who deserve to enjoy a hockey game and take their mind off of tougher situations.

First responders would be one example. Their sacrifices have always stood out to me because of my dad: He’s a first responder back home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan -- triple-trained as a police officer, firefighter, and paramedic.

Other examples could come from any experience or background -- whether it’s kids battling illness, families who wouldn’t be able to afford a hockey game, or members of the military. I realized how far this could go after talking to Andee Cochren, the executive director of the foundation, who has been awesome at finding connections in central Ohio.

That’s how the “Z-Suite” program came to life. Since the 2022-23 season, we’ve hosted more than 2,000 guests.

30536266_Z-Suite_Visit_022525_DAL_03_JPG_David_Klatt_20250328_194254

© Columbus Blue Jackets

I hope they know how much it means to me when I get to meet them.

Many guests in the Z-Suite are going through difficult circumstances, and I usually know their stories ahead of time. But when you see them in person and start talking? You’d almost never be able to tell what they’re facing. They are smiling, excited, and kind.

In those moments, we’re just two people having a chat after a game.

It really highlights how hockey can spread happiness and bring people together.

At the same time, it’s eye-opening to realize how many people have stories beneath the surface. When you see someone in public, it might seem like nothing’s wrong, but you never know what’s on their mind.

I guess I’d say the Z-Suite has impacted me, too, as I’ve tried to use the program to impact others. It’s made me view the world from a more compassionate perspective.

Honestly, it inspires me to give back even more.

With some initiatives, I’ve focused on providing resources -- like donating to the Salvation Army of Central Ohio to distribute toys during the holidays or supporting the Nationwide Children’s Hospital to expand their therapy dog services.

Other times, I’ve focused on connecting with our fans. At the 2025 Stadium Series, I invited a 10-year-old hockey player named Hannah to join us at practice and gameday in Ohio Stadium. And for the past few years, I’ve gotten to know a brave young fan named Jocelyn, who I first met when she was battling cancer (and I’m so glad to say that she’s now cancer-free).

Werenski CBJ with young fan

© Columbus Blue Jackets

All of this is the silver lining from my injury in 2022. The lessons I learned about off-ice involvement will stay with me for every season I’ll ever play.

Part of me wishes I learned them earlier.

When you’re a young player in this league, you might assume that you’re supposed to limit life to hockey-related activities. You’re worried about contracts and longevity … so you tell yourself to get home and get ready for tomorrow. You feel like you don’t have time for anything else.

But now? I know there’s enough time for more than just hockey.

You can be disciplined as a hockey player and still be engaged in your community. Finding the right balance is a good thing for everyone.

Moving forward, I want to challenge myself to share that message. I’d love to invite a few younger teammates to join me on a hospital visit or bring them to the Z-Suite to meet some guests. One meaningful interaction might inspire them to explore their own ability to give back.

And in a city like Columbus, being connected to the community will always be important to our culture.

This is a special place. We know that our strength comes from supporting each other. And I feel very fortunate to be part of this franchise and this family.

Related Content

NHL King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

King Clancy nominee Barkov of Panthers discusses connection with children's hospital

King Clancy nominee O'Reilly of Predators explains advocacy for foster care

King Clancy nominee Gaudreau of Wild explains support for kids with Down syndrome

Latest News

NHL Quarter-Century Team players who debuted between 2000-10

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dekermenjian voted Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher winner

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Draisaitl, McDavid deliver in OT for Oilers after being held in check most of Game 2

Draisaitl, Oilers recover for OT win against Golden Knights in Game 2

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Hurricanes ‘have to be better’ following loss in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Wilson 'leads the charge' for Capitals in Game 2 win against Hurricanes

Thompson, Capitals hold off Hurricanes in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round 

Quenneville hired as Ducks coach, replaces Cronin 

Jets focused on containing Rantanen, tying series with Stars in Game 2 

Oilers at Golden Knights, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 2 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils seek upgrades after roster 'wasn't good enough'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Nylander scoring in ‘Style’ this postseason for Maple Leafs