Editor’s Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Minnesota Wild nominee for the 2024-25 season -- Frederick Gaudreau -- shares his story.
King Clancy nominee Gaudreau of Wild explains support for kids with Down syndrome
Minnesota forward 1 of 32 nominees that recognizes leadership, contributions to community
Let me tell you about my nephew, Noah.
He’s 8 years old. He has the brightest smile and gives the best hugs. During the summer, we hang out all the time because I live two minutes away. Noah loves to wrestle and run around, and he recently started to play hockey.
He also has Down syndrome.
Originally, when Noah was born, our family didn’t know much about the condition.
The definition is simple to understand: People with Down syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21, which affects their development process. But what does that mean for everyday life? We had more questions than answers -- and facing the unknown is always a scary feeling.
Today, the most important things about Noah feel very clear to me. I know that he has a beautiful ability to lead from his heart, be spontaneous, and enjoy every moment. I know he’s a role model for me to be more present and less caught up in the fast pace of society. And I know he’s inspiring me to do more for people with Down syndrome, to promote inclusion, and to try to make a difference with the platform I have.
Sometimes it’s as easy as wearing mismatched socks.
For World Down Syndrome Day -- March 21 -- there’s a tradition of wearing mismatched socks to spread the message that uniqueness should be celebrated.
Last season, I told my teammates that I was planning to participate. It was just a text to the Minnesota Wild group chat: Here’s what I’m doing tomorrow, you’re invited to join if you want … and I’ve got extra socks if you need.
The boys were all in. I would’ve respected 100% if somebody was not comfortable, but everybody rocked their socks and took pictures that the Wild posted online.
Maybe there’s one kid who saw the post and thought, “You know what? I’m not going to judge the people at my school who have Down syndrome. I’ll be curious and kind.” If it changed one person, that was our goal -- to raise awareness and spark conversation.
This season, World Down Syndrome Day fell on a practice day. I thought it’d be fun to wear mismatched hockey socks on the ice. And once again, the boys were all in.
© Minnesota Wild
I’m grateful for their support, and I hope to keep finding ways to represent the cause.
That’s why I got involved in the Hockey Without Limits Camp, an annual outdoor event run by the Wild to give more kids the opportunity to play hockey. It welcomes kids from all backgrounds and abilities -- including special hockey, sled hockey, blind hockey, deaf hockey, and more.
Mathew Dumba started the camp in 2021. When his time in Minnesota ended, Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar continued the tradition. But then Brandon and Connor got traded, and I didn’t know if the Wild had anyone to host this year.
It just hit me that I should be part of it. Historically, I had been hesitant to do things like that -- because I wasn’t sure how much the kids would benefit from me being there. Maybe they’d prefer players who are more interesting or qualified, you know? Maybe I’m not the right guy.
But I told the Wild, “I would love to do this.”
And I’m so glad I did. Marc-Andre Fleury came, too, and we spent the day having fun with more than a hundred kids.
It was one of the coldest days of the year… The wind chill hit -34°C, which is -30°F! But what I’ll remember most is how the soul and essence of the game I love was the same across all forms of hockey.
A few weeks later, the Wild invited me to host the annual Whiskey & Wine fundraiser for the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each year, the hosting player gets to choose an organization to receive proceeds from the event.
My wife and I were proud to choose the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota (DSAM).
The host always gives a speech, and it’s something I thought about a lot. I could’ve thanked everyone for coming without getting into details -- and that would’ve been the easy approach, avoiding any fear of speaking in front of the room.
But then you face that fear and ask yourself, what’s the right thing to do here?
What would Noah do? Would he be nervous and wonder if he’s going to fail? Or would he just go for it and speak from his heart?
It becomes a no-brainer to say something meaningful.
So I talked about Noah, and how he’s been one of the greatest blessings for our family -- helping me love with a depth that feels limitless. Then I explained the importance of DSAM’s work. People with Down syndrome often require more attention, more care, and more professionals to reach their fullest potential, and DSAM serves as a resource for families who need funding, guidance, and support.
Thanks to the generosity of Wild fans and partners, we were able to present a donation for $15,000.
Of course, everything I do for the Down syndrome community will always be because of Noah.
But in the past year or so, I’ve realized that Noah has changed how I think about my platform in general.
Seeing his authenticity has been a guide for me. He’s not trying to be anyone else.
And maybe the same thing applies when you’re trying to make a difference -- You should just follow what your core is telling you, without second-guessing, and allow your actions to be driven by what you feel.
It's not about being the best at something. It’s about being the best of you.
I’m excited to keep growing on the path of making an impact, and I’m so lucky to have Noah right there with me.