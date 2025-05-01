King Clancy nominee Gaudreau of Wild explains support for kids with Down syndrome

I’m grateful for their support, and I hope to keep finding ways to represent the cause.

That’s why I got involved in the Hockey Without Limits Camp, an annual outdoor event run by the Wild to give more kids the opportunity to play hockey. It welcomes kids from all backgrounds and abilities -- including special hockey, sled hockey, blind hockey, deaf hockey, and more.

Mathew Dumba started the camp in 2021. When his time in Minnesota ended, Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar continued the tradition. But then Brandon and Connor got traded, and I didn’t know if the Wild had anyone to host this year.

It just hit me that I should be part of it. Historically, I had been hesitant to do things like that -- because I wasn’t sure how much the kids would benefit from me being there. Maybe they’d prefer players who are more interesting or qualified, you know? Maybe I’m not the right guy.

But I told the Wild, “I would love to do this.”

And I’m so glad I did. Marc-Andre Fleury came, too, and we spent the day having fun with more than a hundred kids.

It was one of the coldest days of the year… The wind chill hit -34°C, which is -30°F! But what I’ll remember most is how the soul and essence of the game I love was the same across all forms of hockey.

A few weeks later, the Wild invited me to host the annual Whiskey & Wine fundraiser for the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each year, the hosting player gets to choose an organization to receive proceeds from the event.

My wife and I were proud to choose the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota (DSAM).

The host always gives a speech, and it’s something I thought about a lot. I could’ve thanked everyone for coming without getting into details -- and that would’ve been the easy approach, avoiding any fear of speaking in front of the room.

But then you face that fear and ask yourself, what’s the right thing to do here?

What would Noah do? Would he be nervous and wonder if he’s going to fail? Or would he just go for it and speak from his heart?

It becomes a no-brainer to say something meaningful.

So I talked about Noah, and how he’s been one of the greatest blessings for our family -- helping me love with a depth that feels limitless. Then I explained the importance of DSAM’s work. People with Down syndrome often require more attention, more care, and more professionals to reach their fullest potential, and DSAM serves as a resource for families who need funding, guidance, and support.

Thanks to the generosity of Wild fans and partners, we were able to present a donation for $15,000.

Of course, everything I do for the Down syndrome community will always be because of Noah.

But in the past year or so, I’ve realized that Noah has changed how I think about my platform in general.

Seeing his authenticity has been a guide for me. He’s not trying to be anyone else.

And maybe the same thing applies when you’re trying to make a difference -- You should just follow what your core is telling you, without second-guessing, and allow your actions to be driven by what you feel.

It's not about being the best at something. It’s about being the best of you.

I’m excited to keep growing on the path of making an impact, and I’m so lucky to have Noah right there with me.