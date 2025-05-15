King Clancy nominee McAvoy of Bruins embraces Boston tradition of giving back

There’s so much power in the traditions of the Boston Bruins.

On the ice, you see it everywhere -- in the grit, passion, and heart that have connected players across generations.

But that’s not where the traditions stop.

I think one of the foundational pillars of what it means to be a Bruin is being more than just a hockey player.

This franchise has a legacy of impacting the community, and it’s something we all get to inherit.

Early in my career, I looked to legends like Ray Bourque, who hosts an annual “Captain’s Ball” fundraiser for ALS research. When I went for the first time and saw the incredible turnout, I started to realize what our platforms can do.

Teammates like Zdeno Chara also showed me the standard. “Big Zee” had been leading the Bruins’ tradition of donating pies to local shelters, and he personally delivered them each year on Thanksgiving Day.

When Zee moved on from Boston, I was asked if I wanted to follow in his footsteps.

No-brainer. Yes. Sign me up.

And since I took over in 2021, it’s become something that I look forward to every Thanksgiving.

With the timing and the meaning of the holiday, it’s a refresher for me to step away from the grind of the season and remember what really matters -- how we can do something meaningful with the opportunities we have -- instead of getting lost in our own bubble.

My family has become part of the tradition, too. I host everyone for Thanksgiving, so I invite my parents and sisters to join me on shelter visits before we celebrate together.

We all grew up in Long Beach, New York. It was a blue-collar upbringing, with both parents working hard, and my dad running McAvoy Plumbing and Heating (which has been in the family for three generations now).

A lot of my perspective on giving back comes from watching my dad become a fixture in the community through his interactions -- always treating people with kindness and respect.

So, I’ve tried to follow his approach as I’ve planted my roots here in Boston.

From moving into Boston University in 2015 to joining the Bruins a few years later, and everything that’s happened since… This is home for me. There is no better place in the world.

That’s why I want to immerse myself in the community and do as much good as I can.

For the past two seasons, I’ve partnered with Service Credit Union on the “73 Reasons to Defend Those Who Serve” campaign, which covers the cost of medical screenings for local firefighters and police -- contributing to life-saving early detection of cancer and heart disease.

The total amount donated is based on the number of Bruins blocked shots and shutouts, so our work on the ice directly translates to helping others.

Bruins theme nights also give us a chance to show gratitude to local heroes. On Military Appreciation Night, I had the honor of donating tickets to military members and veterans. It’s one of my favorite nights of the year, because we get to meet them after the game and tell them firsthand what they mean to our country.

The Bruins Foundation does an unbelievable job organizing those nights and finding as many ways as possible for us to make a difference. With their help, I’ve been able to spend time with Make-A-Wish kids and visit local hospitals to spread joy around the holidays.

I have to give a shout out to one of the best employees at the Foundation, Johnny Dunleavy, who has been a leader in the Bruins’ work to support Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Johnny is the freaking coolest guy ever.