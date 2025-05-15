Editor’s Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Boston Bruins nominee for the 2024-25 season – Charlie McAvoy – shares his story.
King Clancy nominee McAvoy of Bruins embraces Boston tradition of giving back
Bruins defenseman 1 of 32 recognized for leadership, contributions to community
There’s so much power in the traditions of the Boston Bruins.
On the ice, you see it everywhere -- in the grit, passion, and heart that have connected players across generations.
But that’s not where the traditions stop.
I think one of the foundational pillars of what it means to be a Bruin is being more than just a hockey player.
This franchise has a legacy of impacting the community, and it’s something we all get to inherit.
Early in my career, I looked to legends like Ray Bourque, who hosts an annual “Captain’s Ball” fundraiser for ALS research. When I went for the first time and saw the incredible turnout, I started to realize what our platforms can do.
Teammates like Zdeno Chara also showed me the standard. “Big Zee” had been leading the Bruins’ tradition of donating pies to local shelters, and he personally delivered them each year on Thanksgiving Day.
When Zee moved on from Boston, I was asked if I wanted to follow in his footsteps.
No-brainer. Yes. Sign me up.
And since I took over in 2021, it’s become something that I look forward to every Thanksgiving.
With the timing and the meaning of the holiday, it’s a refresher for me to step away from the grind of the season and remember what really matters -- how we can do something meaningful with the opportunities we have -- instead of getting lost in our own bubble.
My family has become part of the tradition, too. I host everyone for Thanksgiving, so I invite my parents and sisters to join me on shelter visits before we celebrate together.
We all grew up in Long Beach, New York. It was a blue-collar upbringing, with both parents working hard, and my dad running McAvoy Plumbing and Heating (which has been in the family for three generations now).
A lot of my perspective on giving back comes from watching my dad become a fixture in the community through his interactions -- always treating people with kindness and respect.
So, I’ve tried to follow his approach as I’ve planted my roots here in Boston.
From moving into Boston University in 2015 to joining the Bruins a few years later, and everything that’s happened since… This is home for me. There is no better place in the world.
That’s why I want to immerse myself in the community and do as much good as I can.
For the past two seasons, I’ve partnered with Service Credit Union on the “73 Reasons to Defend Those Who Serve” campaign, which covers the cost of medical screenings for local firefighters and police -- contributing to life-saving early detection of cancer and heart disease.
The total amount donated is based on the number of Bruins blocked shots and shutouts, so our work on the ice directly translates to helping others.
Bruins theme nights also give us a chance to show gratitude to local heroes. On Military Appreciation Night, I had the honor of donating tickets to military members and veterans. It’s one of my favorite nights of the year, because we get to meet them after the game and tell them firsthand what they mean to our country.
The Bruins Foundation does an unbelievable job organizing those nights and finding as many ways as possible for us to make a difference. With their help, I’ve been able to spend time with Make-A-Wish kids and visit local hospitals to spread joy around the holidays.
I have to give a shout out to one of the best employees at the Foundation, Johnny Dunleavy, who has been a leader in the Bruins’ work to support Special Olympics Massachusetts.
Johnny is the freaking coolest guy ever.
© Boston Bruins
He’s a ray of light, an amazing human, and a great honorary coach for the Bruins Alumni team. I have no doubt that we’re going to be friends for life.
It’s a gift to build relationships like that. I’ve gained so much from every charitable event and everyone I’ve met along the way.
And I still bring my family into community initiatives. My wife, Kiley, and our French Bulldog, Otto, marched with me at the Boston Pride parade in 2023.
On top of that, Otto actually has his own initiative! There’s a dog treat bakery in Boston called PolkaDog, with a “Rocket Fuel” treat in Otto’s name -- and we’ve donated two dollars from each sale to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).
If I look back on the beginning of my career, I don’t think I realized how many causes I’d be able to support. I figured I’d find the right ones with a little life experience.
Now, I know these things evolve naturally. When you wear the Boston Bruins uniform, you don’t have to look too far for ways to get involved. The opportunities find you. You just have to accept the chance to make a difference.
That tradition has been passed down and will continue to be passed down, and I’m very grateful for the work done by players before me.
If I can help keep it going in this generation, then that’s what I want to do -- for the legacy that connects us, for our fans, and for the entire city of Boston.