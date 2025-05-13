King Clancy nominee Kerfoot of Mammoth reflects on supporting girls hockey, growth of game

When people look back on the inaugural season of NHL hockey in Utah, there’s one word that I think will capture the story.

Momentum.

Every day, you could feel more connections building between the team and the community. It’s a one-time thing to bring a franchise to a new area, and being part of that momentum has been special for all of us.

Our owners, Ryan and Ashley Smith, had a consistent approach from the beginning. When they met with us for the first time, they spoke about the pillars that they envisioned as defining features for this organization -- and community was at the top of the list. There would be many chances throughout the season to reach out to our new home.

Unfortunately, this season ended earlier than we would have liked. But it’s incredible to see how much support we’ve received from the fans in Utah. And it’s been exciting to have a front row seat to watch people fall in love with hockey.

I remember my own experience of falling in love with the game. Growing up in Vancouver, I was 4 years old when I started learning how to skate and looking forward to each practice.

For me, it was more than just hockey. It was the fun of hopping on the ice to try something new, the friendships you make with teammates, and the excitement of tuning into NHL games that inspire you to dream big about what you can accomplish.

Across the NHL, I think teams do a great job of organizing initiatives so that players can be ambassadors for everything our sport represents. I’ve always enjoyed taking part in these initiatives, and I’ve seen so many teammates go above and beyond by setting up their own programs -- whether they’re engaging with long-time fans or welcoming new fans to the game.

So as things took off here in Utah, my wife and I wanted to help out in any way we could.

Last summer, we met with Kari Larson, who leads community relations at Smith Entertainment Group. She told my wife and I about the expansion of youth hockey initiatives across the state. But she mentioned something that stuck with us: A lot of the opportunities and resources in youth hockey tend to lean toward programs for boys.

Reflecting on the fact that we had our first daughter last May -- and recognizing my wife’s experience as a former college athlete -- we came up with a new idea: What if we focus on building opportunities for girls?

With that goal in mind, my wife and I have been able to donate tickets to local girls’ hockey players and invite them to attend our home games.

Before the game, they greet the team outside of our locker room and join us on the bench during warmups. I try to learn a little bit about each guest in advance so I can address them by name, chat with them, and thank them for coming.

There are always pictures and autographs as part of the visit, but I hope the girls walk away with something bigger: A special experience that confirms how excited we are to have them in the arena, how much we want them to feel welcomed in hockey, and how much we’re encouraging them to keep playing.

It started as a small way to support the growth of hockey, but I see it as something we can continue to build on as we put roots down in Utah.

And I know I’m not alone in that effort. My teammates have also given back in amazing ways. From their work, I’ve witnessed how small interventions can be just as important as big interventions when you’re trying to connect with people.

Moving forward, I want to keep finding ways to connect with the community that has embraced this team since day one.

I’ll always be proud of contributing to some historic firsts for Utah on the ice, but I’m even more proud of contributing in ways that resonated off the ice -- from supporting access to hockey, to joining my teammates to distribute Thanksgiving meals, to visiting Primary Children’s Hospital to cheer up some of the kids.

There’s a lot more we can do. And I know we’ll do it, because something meaningful is growing here in Utah.

We all felt the momentum this year, right?

It’s been an honor to capitalize on that energy for a good purpose -- by lifting others up, welcoming them in, and hopefully representing the values that make the sport of hockey so great.

That’s really the best way for everyone to help grow this game.