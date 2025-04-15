King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Award recognizes leadership qualities, contributions to community

King-Clancy-Nominees_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the 32 team nominees for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene

Detroit Red Wings: Jeff Petry

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Matt Martin

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes

San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner

Utah Hockey Club: Alex Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry

History

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Related Content

NHL King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Latest News

Blue Jackets having ‘a lot fun’ during late push for final playoff spot in East

NHL Buzz: Ehlers week to week for Jets with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens, Wild, Blues can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Nurse to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Landeskog set to rejoin Avalanche from AHL conditioning loan

Fisher dies at 80, shot 'unforgettable moments' as Canadiens photographer

Central Scouting final rankings discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Western Conference wild cards debated by NHL.com staff 

DeBrusk scores late in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

Kings shut out Oilers, clinch No. 2 seed in Pacific

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk practices with Senators, expected ready for start of playoffs

Ekholm to miss 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Oilers with injury

Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators