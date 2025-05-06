King Clancy nominee O'Reilly of Predators explains advocacy for foster care

Editor’s Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Nashville Predators nominee for the 2024-25 season -- Ryan O'Reilly -- shares his story.

I think there’s a lot of overlap between the qualities of a great hockey team and the values of giving back to the community.

The best hockey teams are made of the most selfless group of guys, who are working hard for each other and for the big picture of a full season.

Giving back is based on a similar thing: It’s about engaging with people and connecting to causes that are bigger than yourself -- hopefully making things a bit better for the world around you.

I was fortunate to see that lesson come to life throughout my childhood.

While I was growing up, my parents -- Brian and Bonnie -- welcomed dozens of foster kids into our home. They started before I was born, so it’s all I ever really knew. It was normal for my older brother, my sisters, and me to have four foster siblings at any time.

In total, almost 50 foster kids became part of our family.

I was very young when my parents first explained why we were doing this.

They told me that a lot of children don’t have a great home, or any home, to live in. They said some kids have issues with their parents. Or their parents might be gone.

The main thing to understand was how much these kids needed help -- and we had an opportunity to help them. We could provide a home that makes them feel supported and puts them on a better path.

That emphasis on helping people had a big influence on the person I am today.

At the same time, being in a house with tons of kids running around influenced the hockey player I am today.

There was a fun side to it: I thought it was amazing to have enough people for 4-on-4 hockey games in the backyard. One of the kids who joined us, Jason, loved to go in the net. He’d put on the pads and let me shoot for hours (and for a forward like me, it doesn’t get much better than that).

But there was a deeper side, too. When you live with foster kids, you gain an appreciation for the fact that everyone has their own story. People are going through different situations, and you have to learn to understand each other and make friends. I’ve carried that perspective into every locker room I’ve been part of -- from youth hockey to the NHL. It’s the foundation of a strong team culture, where everybody builds connections and gets along. Realizing the power of relationships from an early age has definitely helped me during my career.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to promote the importance of foster care across all the NHL teams where I’ve played.

When I joined the Nashville Predators in 2023, the organization helped me connect with Tennessee Kids Belong -- a non-profit that works to improve the experiences and outcomes of kids in the state's foster care system.

It’s been a special partnership. We’ve been able to raise awareness, create unforgettable moments for these kids at our games and events, and support fundraising.

I like to highlight all the good that comes from helping foster kids, but sometimes I’m asked if there were challenges in my family -- for me or my siblings -- as we navigated such a unique environment.

It’s important to know that it won’t be easy. But the best things in life don’t come easy.

Yes, it can be tough for a kid to understand why someone new is getting love and attention that most kids usually want for themselves. There were times when my parents had to focus on a foster sibling who was struggling. But I can tell you honestly, I’m grateful for it. My upbringing showed me what it really means to care about others and put them before yourself.

That mindset is also a big part of the 90's Mighty RO'R program, which the Preds have helped me continue here in Nashville.

90's Mighty RO'R recognizes children who go above and beyond in school, sports, or life by demonstrating five core character traits: courage, compassion, leadership, perseverance and respect.

At each Preds home game, we honor a deserving kid and host their family for a VIP experience. Then I get to meet them and encourage them to keep up the great things that they’re doing.