Korczak signs 4-year, $13 million contract with Golden Knights

Kaedan Korczak signed a four-year, $13 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million and begins next season.

The 24-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a two-year, $1.65 million contract ($825,000 AAV) he signed with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2024.

Korczak had 10 assists in 40 games with Vegas last season and appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Selected by Vegas in the second round (No. 41) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Korczak has 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) in 77 NHL games through four seasons.

The Golden Knights also signed forwards Reilly Smith (one year), Brandon Saad (one year) and Cole Reinhardt (two years) and defensemen Dylan Coghlan (one year) and Jaycob Megna (one year) on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Vegas acquired forward Mitch Marner in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million).