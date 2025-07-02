Korczak signs 4-year, $13 million contract with Golden Knights

Defenseman had 10 assists in 40 games for Vegas; deal begins next season

Kaedan Korczak signs with VGK

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kaedan Korczak signed a four-year, $13 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million and begins next season.

The 24-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a two-year, $1.65 million contract ($825,000 AAV) he signed with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2024.

Korczak had 10 assists in 40 games with Vegas last season and appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Selected by Vegas in the second round (No. 41) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Korczak has 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) in 77 NHL games through four seasons.

The Golden Knights also signed forwards Reilly Smith (one year), Brandon Saad (one year) and Cole Reinhardt (two years) and defensemen Dylan Coghlan (one year) and Jaycob Megna (one year) on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Vegas acquired forward Mitch Marner in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million).

Related Content

Smith, Saad each signs 1-year, $2 million contract to remain with Golden Knights

Marner eager to begin new chapter with Golden Knights

Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Marner family receives Vegas-style welcome from Golden Knights

Landing Marner big win for Golden Knights, bigger loss for Maple Leafs

Pietrangelo stepping away from Golden Knights for health reasons

EDGE stats: Marner's outlook after trade to Golden Knights

Hague traded to Predators by Golden Knights, signs 4-year, $22 million contract

NHL Tonight: Mitch Marner traded to the Golden Knights

NHL Tonight: Mitch Marner's fit in Vegas

Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs

Latest News

Rangers ‘thrilled’ to sign Gavrikov, look to improve play in own zone

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Simmonds shares expertise as guest coach at Flyers development camp

Oilers 'hungry' to get back to Cup Final with new additions

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

Gulutzan returning as Stars coach more than decade later with ‘scars’

Gavrikov signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Rangers

Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

Boeser 'super stoked' to sign 7-year contract, stay with Canucks 

Gulutzan hired as Stars coach, replaces DeBoer

Knies signs 6-year, $46.5 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

Mangiapane signs 2-year, $7.2 million contract with Oilers

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Giroux signs 1-year contract to remain with Senators

Mantha signs 1-year, $2.5 million contract with Penguins

Van Riemsdyk signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Red Wings

Predators expect 'best version' of Stamkos, Marchessault

NHL player participation in 2026 Olympics finalized