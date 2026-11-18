CHICAGO – It’s been 100 years for the Chicago Blackhawks, and they wrapped up their Centennial celebration prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Along with a one-night-only exhibit featuring rare artifacts, historic memorabilia and photography in the atrium section of United Center, the Blackhawks had all five of their ambassadors take part in a Q&A about 90 minutes before the game: former forwards Eddie Olczyk, Denis Savard and Jeremy Roenick, former defenseman Chris Chelios and former play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley.

Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of the first game in Blackhawks history, a 4-1 win against the Toronto St. Patricks on Nov. 17, 1926.

“Pat, what was the traffic like getting to that first game?” Olczyk said to Foley.

Olczyk was Foley’s broadcast partner with the Blackhawks from 2006-22.

“Let me tell you, I did a hell of a broadcast,” Foley said.

The five talked for about 20 minutes about the history of the Blackhawks, including the old Chicago Stadium, where the team played from 1929-94.