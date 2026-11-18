Bedard was setting up to take a face-off against Toronto forward Nick Paul 54 seconds into the third period when Paul’s stick made contact with Bedard’s right hand. The Blackhawks captain yelled out in pain and immediately went to the locker room.

The 21-year-old leads the Blackhawks with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 15 games. He scored his seventh goal of the season at 18:51 of the second period on Tuesday.

Bedard has had an injury to each of his shoulders over the past two seasons. He injured his left shoulder during an offseason training session in Vancouver on July 2 and had surgery a few days later. Bedard was originally expected to be out until November, but he returned on Oct. 13, when the Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3.

He sustained a right-shoulder injury in a last-second face-off against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12, 2025. He came back from that injury against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 9 but he didn’t take face-offs in a game until Feb. 26 against the Nashville Predators, when he went 8-for-16.

Bedard missed about six weeks with a fractured jaw sustained against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, 2024, midway through his rookie season.

The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has 221 points (82 goals, 139 assists) in 234 games with them.