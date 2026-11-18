Laila Edwards and Ice Hockey in Harlem are having quite the week.
Edwards won a gold medal with the United States Women’s National Team at the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship, defeating Canada 6-2 in Herning, Denmark, on Monday for back-to-back titles for the first time since 2016 sandwiched between winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The 22-year-old defenseman from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, also won $23,000 on a prerecorded episode of FOX’s “Celebrity Name That Tune” on Monday.
She chose to donate her prize money to Ice Hockey in Harlem, a nonprofit that for nearly 40 years has offered free hockey and academic enrichment programs to children ages 5-18 from the Harlem community.
“It’s phenomenal,” said JJ Velez, president of IHIH’s board of directors. “Phenomenal and cool, and it just speaks literally to the character of who Laila Edwards and her family.”