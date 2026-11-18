Still, Edwards earned $3,000 after the first two frames and made it to the Golden Medley round where she had the opportunity to earn an additional $100,000 for her charity.

The round went into overtime and Edwards reached $23,000 after successfully naming “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” recorded by Taylor Swift in 2012 and 2021.

Coincidentally, Swift’s husband, NFL Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe to Edwards’ family travel to see her compete at the Winter Games.

The “Celebrity Name That Tune” prize money deepens the ties between Edwards and IHIH. The organization hosted Edwards, sister, Chayla, and their mother, Charone, in Harlem on Sept. 28.

It was a show of gratitude for Edwards and the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team hosting eight girls from IHIH for a weekend at the Madison campus in October 2025.

Edwards said she wants to be a role model on and off the ice. She had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games at the 2026 IIHF Women’s Worlds in Denmark and has said doing events and shows like “Name That Tune” allows her to use her platform to pay it forward.

Velez has already identified how IHIH could use the prize money.

“Ideally, we want to use that those funds to continue to support the almost 35-40 young ladies who play in our program and continue to grow and go from there,” he said. “One of the things that we have looked at is either providing additional jerseys, uniforms, or taking the young ladies to go visit Laila when her new team comes to Jersey to visit the (PWHL New York) Sirens.”