To mark the quarter point of the 2026-27 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Trophy Tracker: Bouchard of Oilers choice for Norris as top defenseman
Makar, Quinn Hughes also among favorites at first quarter of season by NHL.com panel
© Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images
Evan Bouchard started the season fast and hasn't slowed down since.
The Edmonton Oilers defenseman had five points, including a hat trick, in a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29, and has been scoring ever since. He had a goal and two assists in his second game, and has 11 multipoint games this season. Bouchard is fourth in the NHL with 36 points, and leads defenseman with 12 goals.
"I think things are just clicking right now, I feel good out there," Bouchard said recently. "Usually when the team plays well, individuals have success and that's what's happening right now. We're all playing as a team and it's working out for everyone."
Even his new coach was surprised by his output.
"Well, I didn't know he was this good, this talented, saw this many plays, moved the puck as good as he does," said Mike Babcock, who was named Oilers coach June 23. "… There's no question he should be in the running for the Norris (Trophy) every year. He's that good. We've just got to get him to be a little more competitive defensively, and he's already working towards that, and then he'll be right at the front of that group."
After finishing fourth in Norris voting last season, Bouchard was picked by a panel of 15 NHL.com staff members to win the award this season. He received 68 voting points, including 11 first-place votes. Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild was second with 61 points (three first-place votes), and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was third (25 points). Mikhail Sergachev of the Utah Mammoth received the other first-place vote.
"He's special. He's special on both sides, and that part a lot of people don't see," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said during the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour in August. "I watch him every single day, I watch every second, and he's really, really special. He's as elite at it gets, and I know he doesn't get the recognition from a lot of people, but I know a hockey player when I see one, and he's elite."
Offense never has been an issue for Bouchard, who had 95 points (21 goals, 74 assists) in 82 games last season and 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) in 81 games in 2023-24. But this season his defense has gotten better. His 13 takeaways lead Edmonton defensemen, and he's helped the Oilers control play, taking 56.6 percent of the shots on goal at 5-on-5 with Bouchard on the ice. Bouchard also is tied for the NHL lead with a plus-29 rating and his four game-winning goals are tied for third.
"He's an elite defenseman and he doesn't get enough credit," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said earlier this season. "He's a special, special player. He's asked to do everything; he plays big minutes, plays on the penalty kill, plays 5-on-5 and power play. You name it, he does it."
Indeed, Bouchard does do everything for the Oilers. He leads them in ice time per game (25:20), power-play ice time per game (3:48) and also averages 1:00 of short-handed ice time per game.
"He's a leader in that room, he really is," McDavid said. "It's taken him a while to kind of come into his own, but you can tell this year he's just got a different kind of aura about him and just seems confident and comfortable in who he is and what he's doing, and he's been great."
Per NHL EDGE stats, Bouchard ranks in the 97th percentile or above among NHL defensemen in shots on goal (98th), high-danger shots (97th), mid-range shots (98th) and long-range shots (99th). He's in the 99th percentile in defensive and offensive zone time and shooting percentage.
It's no surprise Bouchard has helped the Oilers to the best record in the NHL at 16-3-3.
"'Bouch' has an opportunity. He's an elite player already," Babcock said. "Way better than people think, but he's way more competitive and he's got great pride and he wants to get better. And I think anytime you want to get better, when you got an elite brain, and elite skill, you're going to get better, so good for him."
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, 68 points (11 first-place votes); Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild, 61 (three first-place votes); Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche 25; Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, 16; Adam Fox, New York Rangers, 15; Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, 12; Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, 9; Mikael Sergachev, Utah Mammoth, 6 (one first-place vote); Seth Jones, Florida Panthers, 6; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, 5; Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 2