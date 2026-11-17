Evan Bouchard started the season fast and hasn't slowed down since.

The Edmonton Oilers defenseman had five points, including a hat trick, in a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29, and has been scoring ever since. He had a goal and two assists in his second game, and has 11 multipoint games this season. Bouchard is fourth in the NHL with 36 points, and leads defenseman with 12 goals.

"I think things are just clicking right now, I feel good out there," Bouchard said recently. "Usually when the team plays well, individuals have success and that's what's happening right now. We're all playing as a team and it's working out for everyone."

Even his new coach was surprised by his output.

"Well, I didn't know he was this good, this talented, saw this many plays, moved the puck as good as he does," said Mike Babcock, who was named Oilers coach June 23. "… There's no question he should be in the running for the Norris (Trophy) every year. He's that good. We've just got to get him to be a little more competitive defensively, and he's already working towards that, and then he'll be right at the front of that group."

After finishing fourth in Norris voting last season, Bouchard was picked by a panel of 15 NHL.com staff members to win the award this season. He received 68 voting points, including 11 first-place votes. Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild was second with 61 points (three first-place votes), and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was third (25 points). Mikhail Sergachev of the Utah Mammoth received the other first-place vote.

"He's special. He's special on both sides, and that part a lot of people don't see," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said during the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour in August. "I watch him every single day, I watch every second, and he's really, really special. He's as elite at it gets, and I know he doesn't get the recognition from a lot of people, but I know a hockey player when I see one, and he's elite."