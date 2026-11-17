Mantha is projected to be out one month after the forward had surgery Monday to repair a fracture in his throat. He was injured in a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Nov. 7 but should be able to resume skating in the near future.

However, it’s uncertain when Mantha will be able to return. The Devils will need to evaluate when Mantha can safely withstand contact because of the unusual nature of the injury.

Mantha has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 games,

"That one, I guess, from the way it's described to me, is going to be a tricky one because it's a very rare injury for any athlete, really," Keefe said. "So, it's just more so about when he'll be ready to take contact again, and they're going to feel that out."

Kovacevic, a defenseman, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a high ankle sprain he sustained in a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 10. He has two assists in 13 games and averages 14:40 of ice time.

Brett Pesce (illness), however, was a full participant at practice Tuesday and is expected to return against the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime). The defenseman missed two games.

Seamus Casey took another step in his recovery by skating on his own Tuesday. However, Keefe said he had not received an updated timetable for when the defenseman can play.

Casey had knee surgery at the beginning of October after being injured during a preseason game at the New York Rangers on Sept. 24. The initial timeline for his recovery was 8-10 weeks.