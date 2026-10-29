After 22 NHL seasons, Alex Ovechkin announced his plans to retire from the League at the end of the 2026-27 season. The Washington Capitals captain will leave etched in the NHL history books as the League’s all-time leading scorer. Teams around the NHL are honoring the “Great Eight” during his farewell tour.
NHL teams bid farewell to Ovechkin during final season
Capitals captain to retire from League
© Nashville Predators
Oct. 29
The Nashville Predators struck a chord with Ovechkin on Thursday.
Predators captain Roman Josi and former Predators coach/general manager Barry Trotz presented Ovechkin with a custom guitar during his last visit to the Music City.
On the guitar's pick board, the Capitals and Predators logos were printed above Ovechkin's name and No. 8.
Ovechkin called the guitar "pretty sick" in a video posted by the Capitals and said he will learn how to play.
On behalf of the Capitals, Ovechkin and Tom Wilson gave Trotz a custom bottle of wine to congratulate their former coach on being inducted into the Predators Golden Hall.
Trotz coached the NHL's all-time leading scorer and the Capitals to their only Stanley Cup championship in 2018.
The crew posed for a picture together with the present before the two teams faced off at Bridgestone Arena.
Oct. 13
The Carolina Hurricanes welcomed Ovechkin to Raleigh one last time on Tuesday.
Hurricanes fans gave the Capitals captain a standing ovation during a stoppage in play in the first period at Lenovo Center.
Ovechkin stood up and waved to the cheering crowd on the Capitals bench.