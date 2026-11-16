‘Original Six Series’ turns back clock on intense NHL rivalries

Rangers-Canadiens, Maple Leafs-Blackhawks, Bruins-Red Wings matchups all on national TV this week

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© NHL

By Dave Stubbs
@davestubbs.bsky.social NHL.com Columnist

Even with 32 NHL teams spanning the continent, geographic rivalries burning hot on many fronts, there remains something truly special about a face-off between so-called Original Six teams. 

More engaging still is when three games between those six teams are played on consecutive nights, as the schedule offers now, the familiar logos of each team among the most famous in all of sports.

The latest tripleheader takes place Nov. 16-18 and also celebrates the 100th anniversary, to the day, of the first NHL games of the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

The NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia begins Monday with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Rangers (7:30 p.m., HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS). It continues Tuesday with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago to play the Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET. HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4) and concludes Wednesday with the Boston Bruins paying a visit to the Red Wings in Detroit (7:30 p.m. ET, HBO MAX, TNT).

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© Dave Stubbs/NHL.com

A sweater worn by Montreal Canadiens legend Maurice “Rocket” Richard, and a Montreal Forum display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Original Six” is a romantic label if one not based in fact. The NHL was founded in 1917 with four teams: the Canadiens; Toronto Arenas (to be rebranded the St. Patricks in 1919 then the Maple Leafs in 1927); the first incarnation of the Ottawa Senators; and the Montreal Wanderers.

The League would add the Hamilton Bulldogs, Montreal Maroons, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Americans, Detroit Cougars (who would become known as the Falcons, then the Red Wings) and, for one season each, the Philadelphia Quakers and St. Louis Eagles.

The NHL welcomed the Bulldogs in 1919-20 before the franchise became the Tigers in 1920-21, while also adding the Bruins in 1924-25. The Quakers and Eagles share their franchise history with the Pirates and original Senators, respectively, as do the one-season Brooklyn Americans with New York.

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Canadiens and Rangers players mix it up during the 1967 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Depression and the war years would cut into the business, by 1938-39 the NHL featuring seven teams from a high of 10. But with the 1942 folding of the Brooklyn (previously New York) Americans, the League was trimmed to the six clubs that between 1942-67 would be known as the “Original Six.”

The quarter-century is widely viewed as the NHL’s “Golden Era,” rivalries boiling over in schedules of 50, 60 and finally 70 games during which teams could face each other as many as or up to 14 times in a season in six historic arenas: Montreal Forum, Maple Leaf Gardens, Boston Garden, Chicago Stadium, Madison Square Garden III in New York and Olympia Stadium in Detroit.

For the six teams, this 25-year period saw the participation of 862 skaters and 98 goalies; forward Jerry Toppazzini is included in both totals, having played 33 seconds in goal for the Bruins on Oct. 16, 1960, replacing the injured Don Simmons but not facing a shot while wearing his regular equipment. Of the sum total, the Hockey Hall of Fame Player category would enshrine 71 skaters and 14 goalies.

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The jersey worn by then-New York Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh during the team’s 90th season in 2016-17, and a Madison Square Garden display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 32-team NHL is a very different game than what was played between 1942-67, for reasons of travel, equipment, the fitness, size and speed of players and other factors.

Six different television networks will carry this week’s three games; in the “Original Six” days, a fan might see two games a week on a single channel if the rooftop antenna was co-operative.

“It was a six-team quarter-century of dominant teams and great stars,” the late Trent Frayne wrote in the 1994 book “Years of Glory 1942-67: The National Hockey League’s Official Book of the Six-Team Era,” authoring the introduction.

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Mid-1960s Boston Garden action between the Bruins and visiting Detroit Red Wings.

“An advantage enjoyed by NHL fans was that they could tell the players without a program. Throughout this long period, through the influence of (Maple Leafs’) Conn Smythe and club owners like him, there were only six teams, a hundred or so players, parading into visiting rinks six or seven times a season, their faces and styles growing as familiar to the people laying down their money as were those of next-door neighbors.”

In 1967, the curtain falling on the expanding six-team NHL, Smythe considered 25 years that had largely defined the game.

“We had the best players in the world split between six teams and hockey was always worth the money,” Smythe said. “In the old days, there were just as many players who could handle Gordie Howe as he could handle."

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The mid-1920s sweater worn by Bruins defenseman Lionel Hitchman, and a Boston Garden display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

It was a time of wonderfully nicknamed trios: the Canadiens’ Punch Line of Maurice Richard, Elmer Lach and Toe Blake; Detroit’s Production Line of Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay and Sid Abel; Chicago’s Pony Line of Bill Mosienko with brothers Max and Doug Bentley.

The hottest ticket in six cities was one to watch offensive superstars Howe, Richard and Bobby Hull, the stylish Jean Beliveau and Frank Mahovlich, superb two-way center David Keon and take-no-prisoners forward Ted Lindsay. 

Defenders included Doug Harvey, Red Kelly and Tim Horton; Bill Durnan, Turk Broda, Jacques Plante, Johnny Bower and Terry Sawchuk were among those who sparkled in goal.

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© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Maple Leaf Gardens action between the Chicago Black Hawks and Toronto Maple Leafs during a 1960s game.

“With only six franchises, the tone of the competition was different,” Beliveau wrote in the foreword of the 2011 book “Hockey’s Original Six: Great Players of the Golden Era.”

The greatest Canadiens captain ever and arguably the NHL’s finest ambassador, the winner of 10 Stanley Cup titles as a player and seven more as a Canadiens executive, Beliveau’s career spanned 1950-71 then through 1993 as a team vice-president.

“We played each team 14 times a season — seven games at home and seven away — which really allowed the intensity of the matchups to develop,” he wrote. “It also meant we could learn how each team and individual athletes played, and we could adjust our game accordingly.”

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A vintage game-worn Toronto Maple Leafs sweater, and a Maple Leaf Gardens display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Canadiens finished first in the regular-season standings 12 times during the 25-year period, the Red Wings just two behind them. Detroit finished first seven straight seasons, from 1948-49 through 1954-55. From 1956-60, the Canadiens ran off an unprecedented string of five consecutive championships, a record that’s been challenged but never equalled.

This “Golden Era” of the NHL concluded with the Maple Leafs’ surprise upset of the Canadiens in 1967, Canada’s Centennial year. 

Toronto is still seeking its next championship, their five counterparts all having won in the span that reaches 50 years next spring: the Canadiens have won 10, the Red Wings four, the Bruins and Blackhawks three each and the Rangers one.

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A Chicago Black Hawks sweater worn by Bobby Hull, and a Chicago Stadium display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

With each “Original Six” game, three more now on tap, the NHL’s record book opens its pages to some of the greatest names in League history. 

Howe’s 649 goals were the most scored during the 25 years, followed by the Rocket (544), Beliveau (399), Bernie Geoffrion (388) and Lindsay (379). The top 11 goal-scorers on the all-time list are in the Hall of Fame.

Sawchuk’s 428 wins leads that category for goalies, with Glenn Hall (350), Plante (346), Gump Worsley (333) and Harry Lumley (330) the next four in line. The top eight on the wins list are enshrined.

It was on the backs of these legends, and the role players who ground out a living in a rugged game, that today’s NHL was built.

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Gordie Howe showcased, and a Detroit Olympia Stadium display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Probably no one worked the era’s trenches better than Lindsay, the magnificent left-wing of the Red Wings. Where Beliveau and Frank Mahovlich were the finest silk, Lindsay was the grittiest sandpaper, a four-time Stanley Cup champion who forever swam against management tide on and off the ice, at great personal and professional expense working to help establish the NHL Players’ Association. 

Lindsay, who died on March 4, 2019 at age 93 having played his entire 1,068-game in the “Original Six” era, was listed at 5-foot-8 and 163 pounds — but that might have been in thick-soled shoes after a four-course meal. If he looked up to many, in the physical sense, he was looked down upon by no one.

At a charity golf tournament long ago, Lindsay was introduced to PGA Tour great Billy Casper. The 5-foot-11 golfer gazed at his diminutive new friend and said, “You were the scourge of the NHL?”

Came the steely eyed reply: "When I put my skates on, I’m 6-foot-5.”

No doubt “Terrible Ted” would enjoy the vintage matchups that lay straight ahead, six teams going head-to-head in the present — three teams skating in their Centennial games — but also in a three-night flashback to a magical time.

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