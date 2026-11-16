‘Original Six Series’ turns back clock on intense NHL rivalries

Even with 32 NHL teams spanning the continent, geographic rivalries burning hot on many fronts, there remains something truly special about a face-off between so-called Original Six teams.

More engaging still is when three games between those six teams are played on consecutive nights, as the schedule offers now, the familiar logos of each team among the most famous in all of sports.

The latest tripleheader takes place Nov. 16-18 and also celebrates the 100th anniversary, to the day, of the first NHL games of the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

The NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia begins Monday with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Rangers (7:30 p.m., HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS). It continues Tuesday with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago to play the Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET. HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4) and concludes Wednesday with the Boston Bruins paying a visit to the Red Wings in Detroit (7:30 p.m. ET, HBO MAX, TNT).