To mark the first quarter of the 2026-27 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Trophy Tracker: Fowler of Canadiens choice for Calder as best rookie
Hagens, Connelly also among favorites at first quarter of season by NHL.com panel
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler has emerged as the early favorite for the Calder Trophy less than a month after beginning the season in the American Hockey League.
Fowler received 68 voting points, including 12 of 15 for first place, to finish first in a poll of NHL.com writers for the trophy awarded annually to the NHL rookie of the year.
Boston Bruins center James Hagens was second with 48 points and one first-place vote. Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly was third with 32, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna was fourth with 28 (one first-place vote), and Chicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov was fifth with 14 points (one for first place).
Fowler is 9-0-2 in 11 starts since Oct. 8.
"He's phenomenal," Canadiens forward Kirby Dach said. "I think we're running out of words to describe him, but he's great. He's our rock. He makes the game pretty easy for us and calms us down when things aren't going our way. He makes a lot of saves at key moments throughout the game and we're able to turn that into offense."
Fowler, who could start against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS), was chosen in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He's 9-1-2 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 starts this season, tied with Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild for third in save percentage (minimum nine games) and tied for second in shutouts. The 21-year-old has helped Montreal (12-4-4) into a three-way tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators for first in the Atlantic Division (28 points each).
He was assigned to Laval of the AHL after training camp and played two games there before being recalled after goalie Sam Montembeault was injured. He lost his season debut, 5-2 at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 8, then won his next seven to take control of Montreal's net and strengthen his Calder case.
"It's a great month, it's not a great season yet," Fowler said after he was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October. "There's so much hockey left to be played. It's cool and a great honor for the month of October, but you just want to get better every month."
Fowler went 7-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA, .932 save percentage and two shutouts in eight October starts. His seven victories tied the NHL record for the most by a rookie goalie in a single October, matching Michal Neuvirth of the Washington Capitals in 2010, Ed Belfour of the Chicago Blackhawks in 1990 and Canadiens legend Jacques Plante in 1954.
His best performance came when he made 46 saves, including 24 in the third period, in a 2-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 27, the most saves in a shutout by a Canadiens rookie since shots on goal began being tracked in 1955-56, surpassing the previous mark of 41 shared by Tony Esposito and Cayden Primeau.
Fowler's poise has made as strong an impression on his teammates, like his statistics.
"He just kind of rises to the moment," Canadiens forward Florian Xhekaj said after the win in St. Louis. "He's just so calm in the net. It's so easy to play when he's that good back there."
No goalie has won the Calder Trophy since Steve Mason of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2008-09, but Fowler has positioned himself to end that drought, though Hagens, Connelly and McKenna are among a deep group of rookies keeping the race competitive.
Hagens has been effective when on the ice for the Bruins, with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games. The 20-year-old center, who has missed three games with a back injury, is plus-7 while averaging 13:20 of ice time. The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has shown the speed, vision and two-way awareness to earn increasing responsibility.
Connelly has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 21 games for the Golden Knights while averaging 14:23 of ice time. The 20-year-old has converted 17.5 percent of his 40 shots, with a power-play goal and one game-winner. Selected in the first round (No. 19) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Connelly has used his acceleration, attacking mentality and quick release to create offense in transition and establish himself as a dangerous scoring threat.
McKenna has made an immediate offensive impact for the Maple Leafs, leading rookie forwards with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 games. The No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft has three power-play goals and a game-winner. His skill and creativity have allowed the 18-year-old to contribute despite averaging 13:55 of ice time.
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens, 68 points (12 first-place votes); James Hagens, Boston Bruins, 48 (one first-place vote); Trevor Connelly, Vegas Golden Knights, 32; Gavin McKenna, Toronto Maple Leafs, 28 (one first-place vote); Roman Kantserov, Chicago Blackhawks, 14 (one first-place vote); Cole Hutson, Washington Capitals, 14; Dylan Garand, New York Rangers, 12; Ivar Stenberg, San Jose Sharks, 4; Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Detroit Red Wings, 3; Porter Martone, Philadelphia Flyers, 1; Judd Caulfield, Buffalo Sabres, 1.