Trophy Tracker: Fowler of Canadiens choice for Calder as best rookie

Fowler, who could start against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS), was chosen in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He's 9-1-2 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 starts this season, tied with Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild for third in save percentage (minimum nine games) and tied for second in shutouts. The 21-year-old has helped Montreal (12-4-4) into a three-way tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators for first in the Atlantic Division (28 points each).

He was assigned to Laval of the AHL after training camp and played two games there before being recalled after goalie Sam Montembeault was injured. He lost his season debut, 5-2 at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 8, then won his next seven to take control of Montreal's net and strengthen his Calder case.

"It's a great month, it's not a great season yet," Fowler said after he was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October. "There's so much hockey left to be played. It's cool and a great honor for the month of October, but you just want to get better every month."

Fowler went 7-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA, .932 save percentage and two shutouts in eight October starts. His seven victories tied the NHL record for the most by a rookie goalie in a single October, matching Michal Neuvirth of the Washington Capitals in 2010, Ed Belfour of the Chicago Blackhawks in 1990 and Canadiens legend Jacques Plante in 1954.

His best performance came when he made 46 saves, including 24 in the third period, in a 2-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 27, the most saves in a shutout by a Canadiens rookie since shots on goal began being tracked in 1955-56, surpassing the previous mark of 41 shared by Tony Esposito and Cayden Primeau.

Fowler's poise has made as strong an impression on his teammates, like his statistics.

"He just kind of rises to the moment," Canadiens forward Florian Xhekaj said after the win in St. Louis. "He's just so calm in the net. It's so easy to play when he's that good back there."

No goalie has won the Calder Trophy since Steve Mason of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2008-09, but Fowler has positioned himself to end that drought, though Hagens, Connelly and McKenna are among a deep group of rookies keeping the race competitive.

Hagens has been effective when on the ice for the Bruins, with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games. The 20-year-old center, who has missed three games with a back injury, is plus-7 while averaging 13:20 of ice time. The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has shown the speed, vision and two-way awareness to earn increasing responsibility.