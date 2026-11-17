Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Rielly could return for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks
Boucher to make debut for Senators; Gustavsson may be back with Wild next week
© Verity Griffin/Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly could return from a lower-body injury for the Maple Leafs at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4). The defenseman, who hasn’t played since Nov. 7, was back at practice Monday in a noncontact jersey. Rielly has 12 assists in 18 games while averaging 18:46 of ice time. He was paired with Troy Stecher at practice. "I thought he looked good, but there's other things besides me thinking he looks good that goes into the decision,” Toronto coach Jim Hiller said Monday. “So, we will figure that out this afternoon." … Kirill Marchenko (lower body) skated Monday but remains week to week. The forward, who has not played since Oct. 26, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games.
Ottawa Senators
Tyler Boucher will make his NHL debut with the Senators, who visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN3, TSN5). The forward, who was selected by Ottawa with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday after he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 games, including five points (two goals, three assists) in his past six. Boucher had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 47 games for Belleville last season. “It’s been a long journey,” Boucher said Monday. “I’m excited to get going.”
Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson practiced with the Wild on Monday and could make his season debut next week. The goalie has yet to play after having offseason hip surgery but could have a quick stint with Iowa of the AHL if he’s cleared by doctors Tuesday. “Hopefully that occurs,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And if it does, then there's a possibility he would play in Iowa for a game and then come back with us. Once we get the OK from the doctor, then we'll sit down and go through the plan." Gustavsson was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 50 games (49 starts) last season. … Olli Maatta (upper body) will be out one week; the defenseman took his last shift with 8:05 left in the third period of a 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, when he had one assist in 12:01 of ice time. Maatta has six points (one goal, five assists) and is plus-11 in 18 games while averaging 19:16 per game. Minnesota hosts the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, SCRIPPS, KSTC).
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is questionable for the Stars in their first of consecutive road games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Their top defenseman missed his fifth straight game Sunday, a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers. Heiskanen has not played since leaving early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said the hope is Heiskanen returns this week. It plays at Vegas again on Thursday. "We'll just have to see how he is," Gulutzan said. "If it's not the first game, I would think probably the odds go up even more that it's the second game, but hopefully it's the first. But we'll see how he's doing." Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time. … Defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is out "a couple of weeks," Gulutzan said. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Nov. 12.
Los Angeles Kings
Artemi Panarin is questionable for the Kings at Boston on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NESN). The forward has been away from the team following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir. Panarin missed a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He leads Los Angeles with eight goals and 19 points in 17 games this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is questionable for the Oilers at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). The forward was to be evaluated Monday after he missed a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Nugent-Hopkins played 17:56 in a 1-0 victory at Toronto on Saturday. "You get to a certain age, we give you a day of rest," coach Mike Babcock said. "I don't actually know. Obviously, he's not feeling good, so we'll probably know more (Monday)." Nugent-Hopkins has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games this season.
St. Louis Blues
Philip Broberg (lower body) and Jake Neighbours (upper body) could play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, BN+, STLNHL, KTTV) after each practiced Monday. Broberg, a defenseman, did not practice Sunday after he left for what coach Jim Montgomery labeled “precautionary reasons” midway through the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. Broberg has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and is averaging 24:33 of ice time in 20 games. Neighbours, a forward, also did not practice Sunday after he played 16:19 against Florida. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 20 games. Each was considered day to day.
New York Islanders
Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) is questionable for the Islanders against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN). The center, who has missed their past two games, practiced Monday, and coach Peter DeBoer said he has his "fingers crossed" Pageau could play. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 17 games. … Logan Stanley (undisclosed) is unlikely to play; the defenseman did not practice Monday and is day to day. Stanley was injured during the second period of a 6-2 win at Anaheim on Saturday. He has five assists in 19 games and is averaging 20:43 of ice time. ... Calum Ritchie (lower body) wore a noncontact jersey at practice Monday. The forward has not played since Oct. 17. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to play for the Blackhawks against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4). The forward did not practice Monday after he left early in the third period of a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets on Saturday. … Bowen Byram (upper body) practiced Monday but is expected to miss his 14th straight game. The defenseman has not played since Oct. 13.
New York Rangers
Pavel Dorofeyev missed the Rangers’ 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday because of a lower-body injury. The forward left practice early on Sunday for an undisclosed reason but skated in the morning on Monday before being scratched before puck drop. New York does not play again until Nov. 22, when it hosts the Carolina Hurricanes.
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