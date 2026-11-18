Erik Gustafsson had a goal and an assist after missing three games with an undisclosed injury for Los Angeles (6-11-2).

Michael DiPietro made 19 saves for the Bruins (13-7-1), who have lost three straight for the first time this season.

Mats Zuccarello put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 at 15:46 of the first period. Gustafsson controlled the puck over the offensive blue line, but his shot attempt was blocked by defenseman Will Borgen. Zuccarello quickly gained possession and beat a screened DiPietro short side with a shot from the left circle.

Quinton Byfield was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped on a breakaway by Boston’s Mason Lohrei at 5:56 of the second period, but DiPietro made a sprawling glove save to stifle Byfield’s forehand-backhand deke attempt.

Los Angeles gained a 2-0 lead at 16:35. Hampus Lindholm attempted to rim the puck out of the zone, but Scott Laughton intercepted it at the hash mark and made a centering pass to Andre Lee, who redirected it in with his knee.

Boston had an opportunity to cut its deficit when Morgan Geekie was awarded a penalty shot at 9:51 of the third period. After he was hooked by Drew Doughty on a breakaway, Geekie attempted a forehand shot from in close, but Kuemper made a glove save. He’s allowed only one goal in seven career penalty shots against.

Gustafsson scored into the empty net for the 3-0 at 16:53, with Kuemper getting an assist.