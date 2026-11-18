McDavid tied Wayne Gretzky (1988-89) for the fourth-longest such streak in NHL history. Only Gretzky (51 games in 1983-84 and 30 games in 1982-83) and Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) have posted longer streaks from the start of the season.

Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Kasperi Kapanen each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (17-3-3), who won their sixth consecutive game and have won nine of 11. Devon Levi, who had his bid for a second consecutive shutout end with 6:19 left the third period, made 20 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and pushed his point streak to nine games for the Panthers (12-8-3), who saw their four-game point streak (3-0-1) end in a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, both won by Florida. Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves.

Kapanen gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 9:57 of the first period after Mattias Ekholm’s shot from the slot hit Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola. Ekholm got to the loose puck in the left face-off circle, spun, and slipped a shot past Markstrom.

McDavid made it 2-0 on the power play at 16:27. He got to a rebound near the right post, pulled it in and went high on Markstrom.

Podkolzin pushed it to 3-0 at 8:08 of the second period. After Florida turned the puck over in the offensive zone, Draisaitl brought it up on a 3-on-2 and sent it to Kapanen, who fed Podkolzin for the finish from the left hash marks.

Podkolzin then scored his second of the game at 14:23, this one on the power play, one-timing a pass from Draisaitl over the glove to make it 4-0.

Tkachuk cut it to 4-1 at 13:51 of the third. Sam Bennett won a puck battle behind the net and sent a pass to Tkachuk standing alone in front, where he lifted a shot off the crossbar and in.

Tkachuk’s second of the game pulled the Panthers within 4-2 at 16:50. His shot from the left point skipped past Levi after appearing to deflect off of Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy.

Draisaitl then scored into an empty net at 19:27 for the 5-2 final.