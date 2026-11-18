Schaefer is the first defenseman in Islanders history to record a hat trick since Denis Potvin in 1982. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak.

Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (10-6-4), who have won three straight (outscored opponents 16-5). Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

Zach Werenski scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets (7-12-0), who have lost five straight games in regulation. Cam Talbot made 37 saves.

Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on a power play at 19:02 of the first period. DeAngelo, who was at the left point, dished the puck to Duclair before he fed Barzal near the right circle. Duclair then took a quick return feed from Barzal and beat Talbot glove side from the high slot.

Schaefer doubled the Islanders’ lead to 2-0 at 1:34 of the second period. The puck popped out to him above the right circle, where he scored glove side on a prone Talbot.

Werenski cut the lead to 2-1 at 1:12 of the third period. He skated past Ryan Pulock down the left wing before cutting across the crease and sliding a backhand under Sorokin’s right pad.

Schaefer responded at 7:01 to make it 3-1. Pulock's slap shot from the right point produced a big rebound out to the left hash marks, where Schaefer shoveled it into an open net with his backhand.

The Blue Jackets challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice was confirmed after a video review.

DeAngelo extended the lead to 4-1 at 11:52. Barzal left a drop pass for DeAngelo along the right boards, and the defenseman skated down toward the crease and roofed a backhand high over Talbot's blocker.

Schaefer completed the hat trick by shooting into an empty net at 16:08 for the 5-1 final.