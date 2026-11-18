Brian Boucher was a proud hockey dad on Tuesday.
The retired NHL goalie had an emotional reaction to his son Tyler Boucher’s first NHL goal during his debut for the Ottawa Senators in a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
At 4:04 in the second period, the Senators rookie picked up the puck from his skates and snapped a wrister past Jets goalie Stuart Skinner to extend Ottawa’s lead to 2-0.
Brian and his family were on their feet hugging and clapping in celebration of the goal.