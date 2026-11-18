Before the game, Brian revealed in an interview with TSN he and wife drove from Philadelphia to Montreal to catch a flight to Winnipeg in time to see their son’s debut.

The former goalie, who is currently an analyst for NHL on TNT, also talked about his son’s long journey to the NHL.

“I don’t think he knew what he had inside of him, to be honest with you,” Brian said in the TSN interview. “When you face adversity, you don’t know how you are going to react and I think everyone thinks a path is going to be a little bit easier.

“It’s been bumpy for him. He’s adjusted like a professional and for that I’m very proud of him.”

The NHL on TNT crew were also thrilled to watch the Boucher family’s big night, sending congratulations during their intermission broadcast.