Bertuzzi, Teravainen each sign with Blackhawks

Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each signed a contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Bertuzzi, a 29-year-old forward, signed a four-year, $22 million contract. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Teravainen, a 29-year-old forward, signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract. It has an average annual value of $5.4 million.

Bertuzzi had had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and four points (one goal, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup playoff games last season.

“Tyler is a fantastic competitor who brings energy every night,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He has enjoyed consistent offensive success throughout his career and we look forward to watching Tyler to continue to produce at the high level he’s shown he is capable of.”

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 58) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bertuzzi has 261 points (113 goals, 148 assists) in 406 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Maple Leafs and 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 playoff games.

Teravainen had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season -- his goal total was an NHL career high -- and six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games.

Teravainen returns to Chicago, which selected him with the No. 18 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2015. He has 459 points (155 goals, 304 assists) in 670 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Hurricanes and 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 90 playoff games.

"We're thrilled to have Teuvo back in Chicago," Davidson said. "He was a big part of our 2015 Stanley Cup team and we're excited to have his leadership and experience back in our room."

The Blackhawks also signed forwards Pat Maroon to a one-year, $1.3 million contract, Craig Smith to a one-year, $1 million contract and Joey Anderson to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

Maroon, 36, had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 51 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild and Bruins last season. He did not have a point in two games after he was acquired by Boston in a trade with Minnesota on March 8.

He had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (No. 161) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Maroon has 304 points (121 goals, 183 assists) in 780 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Wild and Bruins.

Maroon won the Stanley Cup three consecutive seasons, with the Blues in 2019 and the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Smith, 34, had 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars last season and two assists in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith has 434 points (211 goals, 223 assists) in 928 regular-season games with the Predators, Bruins, Washington Capitals and Stars and 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 83 playoff games.

Anderson, 26, had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 55 games with the Blackhawks last season.

Selected by New Jersey in the third round (No. 73) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Anderson has 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 151 regular-season games with the Devils, Maple Leafs and Blackhawks.