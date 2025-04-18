Each contender has case for winning Stanley Cup this season

There are no style points once the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Once a team punches a ticket to the postseason, it has a chance to win the Cup, whether as a top seed or a wild card.

Every team has a chance; that's why the Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win, and its pursuit is the most demanding physical, mental and emotional ordeal in all sports.

Top seeds lose more often than they win.

The Presidents’ Trophy has been awarded annually to the team with the best regular-season record since the 1985-86 season. Only eight teams that have won that trophy have gone on to claim the Stanley Cup in the same season, the last being the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.

Two seasons ago, the Florida Panthers got into the postseason at the wire, barging into the tournament as the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, and went on a run that saw them upset three straight teams and reach the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Any team, regardless of seeding or end-of-season form, has a chance to win it all each June.

In that spirit, here are reasons why each of the 16 teams in the 2025 postseason can win the Stanley Cup.

Carolina Hurricanes -- Nobody is better on the penalty kill than the Hurricanes, who were successful against 83.6 percent of the power plays they faced this season. It's part of their overall defensive structure, which helped them finish 10th in the League in goals against per game (2.80). They say defense wins championships, and after several close calls, Carolina is ready to prove that true.

Colorado Avalanche -- Firepower, firepower and more firepower. Center Nathan MacKinnon finished the regular season with 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) and nearly went wire to wire before being nosed out by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the top scorer in the NHL. Cale Makar had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists), the most among League defensemen. MacKinnon, Makar and forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each had more than 20 goals, and forward Martin Necas had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games after arriving in a trade with the Hurricanes. The Avalanche are ready to outscore their mistakes.