NHL Presidents' Trophy Winners

Awarded since 1986 to team with best regular-season record

An annual award given to the team that finishes the regular season with the best overall record.

The Presidents' Trophy was presented to the NHL by the NHL Board of Governors in 1985-86. The Detroit Red Wings (six) are the only team to win the trophy more than four times.

If two or more teams are tied in points after the regular season, the first tiebreaker is the team that has the most regulation wins. The second tiebreaker is team that has the most wins in regulation and overtime. The third tiebreaker is team that has the most wins of any kind.

  • 2024: New York Rangers, 55-23-4, 114 points
  • 2023: Boston Bruins, 65-12-5, 135 points
  • 2022: Florida Panthers, 58-18-6, 122 points
  • 2021: Colorado Avalanche, 39-13-4, 82 points
  • 2020: Boston Bruins, 44-14-12, 100 points
  • 2019: Tampa Bay Lightning, 62-16-4, 128 points
  • 2018: Nashville Predators, 53-18-11, 117 points
  • 2017: Washington Capitals, 55-19-8, 118 points
  • 2016: Washington Capitals, 56-18-8, 120 points
  • 2015: New York Rangers, 53-22-7, 113 points
  • 2014: Boston Bruins, 54-19-9, 117 points
  • 2013: Chicago Blackhawks, 36-7-5, 77 points
  • 2012: Vancouver Canucks, 51-22-9, 111 points
  • 2011: Vancouver Canucks, 54-19-9, 117 points
  • 2010: Washington Capitals, 54-15-13, 121 points
  • 2009: San Jose Sharks, 53-18-11, 117 points
  • 2008: Detroit Red Wings, 54-21-7, 115 points
  • 2007: Buffalo Sabres, 53-22-7, 113 points
  • 2006: Detroit Red Wings, 58-16-8, 124 points
  • 2004: Detroit Red Wings, 48-21-11-2, 109 points
  • 2003: Ottawa Senators, 52-21-8-1, 113 points
  • 2002: Detroit Red Wings, 51-17-10-4, 116 points
  • 2001: Colorado Avalanche, 52-16-10-4, 118 points
  • 2000: St. Louis Blues, 51-19-11-1, 114 points
  • 1999: Dallas Stars, 51-19-12, 114 points
  • 1998: Dallas Stars, 49-22-11, 109 points
  • 1997: Colorado Avalanche, 49-24-9, 107 points
  • 1996: Detroit Red Wings, 62-13-7, 131 points
  • 1995: Detroit Red Wings, 33-11-4, 70 points
  • 1994: New York Rangers, 52-24-8, 112 points
  • 1993: Pittsburgh Penguins, 56-21-7, 119 points
  • 1992: New York Rangers, 50-25-5, 105 points
  • 1991: Chicago Blackhawks, 49-23-8, 106 points
  • 1990: Boston Bruins, 46-25-9, 101 points
  • 1989: Calgary Flames, 54-17-9, 117 points
  • 1988: Calgary Flames, 48-23-9, 105 points
  • 1987: Edmonton Oilers, 50-24-6, 106 points
  • 1986: Edmonton Oilers, 56-17-7, 119 points

NOTES: Records are Win-Loss-Tie from 1986-99, Win-Loss-Tie-Overtime Loss from 2000-04, and Win-Loss-Overtime Loss from 2006-present

