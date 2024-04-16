NHL Presidents' Trophy Winners

An annual award given to the team that finishes the regular season with the best overall record.

The Presidents' Trophy was presented to the NHL by the NHL Board of Governors in 1985-86. The Detroit Red Wings (six) are the only team to win the trophy more than four times.

If two or more teams are tied in points after the regular season, the first tiebreaker is the team that has the most regulation wins. The second tiebreaker is team that has the most wins in regulation and overtime. The third tiebreaker is team that has the most wins of any kind.