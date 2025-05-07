Oilers use experience to mount another comeback in Game 1 of Western 2nd Round

The Oilers are the first team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history with five straight come-from-behind victories in a single postseason. Each of their four wins in their six-game first round series against the Los Angeles Kings also came from furious rallies.

Vegas had four straight comeback wins in 2023, the year it won the Stanley Cup. It was a testament to its championship mettle. And in the second round that postseason, the Golden Knights defeated these Oilers, rallying to win the final two games after the series was tied 2-2.

That hurt the Oilers, who believed they were the better team, victimized by poor puck management.

They learned and came back last season and played late into June, reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers, another team that had to lose before they could win, who had to suffer before they could celebrate.

So, have these Oilers learned the necessary lessons to be champions?

It appeared to be the case Tuesday and it gave them the upper hand in the series.

Teams that win Game 1 in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are 531-249 (68.1 percent).

“It gives you a great opportunity,” said forward Zach Hyman, who scored the winning goal at 16:58 of the third period. “Steal one in their rink and have a chance for both.

“We haven’t been in that position a lot. It’s nice to get the first one out of the way.”