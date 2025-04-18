2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings vs. Oilers Western 1st round preview

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference First Round between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers.

(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers

Kings: 48-25-9,105 points
Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points
Season series: LAK: 3-1-0; EDM: 1-2-1
Game 1: Monday, at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS 2)

The Los Angeles Kings are hoping the fourth time is the charm when they play the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Western Conference First Round.

The Kings and Oilers are playing in the first round for the fourth consecutive season. Edmonton won the previous three series, but Los Angeles has home-ice advantage this time and feels it has the talent to advance beyond the first round for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.

"Going into the playoffs I would say so because we have home-ice advantage," Kings forward Adrian Kempe said. "We feel in the locker room that we're a better team than we have been in the past. Looking back at the past series, I think the first year we played them we were the better team and I think we should have beat them. I think everybody is pretty confident in how we're playing right now, and it feels like we're a better team than we have been in the past."  The Oilers won the best-of-7 series against the Kings in five games last season on their way to the Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton won in six games in 2023 and battled back from 3-2 down to win in seven games in 2022.

"I think where we're at now, I think everyone is very confident with the group," Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson said. "There's been good additions that have added a lot, both on the ice and in the room. As a group it feels super tight, maybe the closest since I've been here, which is fun. Guys enjoy being at the rink and playing with each other. Obviously it's a fun time of year to be doing it and guys are feeling good about our game."

There will be few surprises for either team going into the series. Edmonton has two of the best offensive players in the NHL in forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while Los Angeles features a more balanced lineup.

Edmonton was hit with a rash of injuries during the final six weeks of the regular season, a list that included McDavid and Draisaitl. The Oilers expect the majority of their injured players back for the series with the exception of defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who was ruled out for the first round because of an undisclosed injury sustained April 11.

Forward Trent Frederic, acquired by the Oilers from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade that included the New Jersey Devils on March 4, is out with a high ankle sprain and may not be available for the start of the series. Forward Evander Kane has been out the entire regular season following surgery for a sports hernia and because of a knee injury, but could return for the playoffs.

"I think we have the aura about us like we're the walking wounded, but we're just fine," McDavid said. "Everybody's going to be ready to roll. Everybody is doing whatever they can. I don't like this whole notion that we're the walking wounded here. We're ready to roll."

Despite finishing lower than the Kings in the Pacific Division standings for the first time in four seasons, the Oilers remain confident they can get past them again.

"This is the fourth time and every time we've come in with the same mentality," McDavid said. "It's a new series, there is no carry over, we don't start up two games. It's the first team to four and it's a challenge every time. They make you play a really solid game. It takes a really clean, hardworking game to beat them and that's what we're going to have to be prepared to do and that's what we're prepared to do."

Game breakers

Kings: Center Anze Kopitar is winning the battle against Father Time and had another excellent season. The 37-year-old, in his 19th season with Los Angeles, was second on the Kings with 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games. He remains one of the best two-way centers in the NHL and averaged 18:57 of ice time. His seven game-winning goals tied forward Warren Foegele for the Kings lead.

LAK@CHI: Kopitar raises one under the crossbar and in

Oilers: A lower-body injury sustained March 20 may prove to be a blessing in disguise for McDavid as it gave the Edmonton captain time to rest and refresh. McDavid's focus is on playoff success, and after coming within a win of the Stanley Cup last season, he'll be extremely motivated in the playoffs this season. McDavid had 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games this season, his fifth straight 100-point season, but he's capable of taking his game to an entirely new level during the playoffs.

Goaltending

Kings: Los Angeles will be going with its fourth different goalie in the playoffs against Edmonton and Darcy Kuemper could be the best of the bunch. He was 31-11-7 with a 2.02 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and five shutouts in 50 games. He follows in the footsteps of Cam Talbot (2024), Joonas Korpisalo (2023), and Jonathan Quick (2022), who were the previous goalies for Los Angeles in the first round against Edmonton.

Oilers: A head injury sustained by Stuart Skinner against the Dallas Stars on March 26 has opened the possibility of Calvin Pickard starting the series against the Kings. Skinner still is working his way back after being injured in a collision with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and will be the No. 1 when fully healthy. He made 18 saves in Edmonton's final regular season game, a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, and finished was 26-18-4 with a 2.81 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and three shutouts in 51 games (50 starts). The 26-year-old has the experience of helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final last season and will need to be good again this postseason. Pickard was 22-10-1with a 2.71 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 36 games (31 starts) but has three games of playoff experience in 10 NHL seasons.

DAL@EDM: Skinner flashes the leather to rob Mikko Rantanen

Numbers to know

Kings: Forward Kevin Fiala scored an NHL career-high14 power-play goals this season. The Kings struggled with the man-advantage, with a 17.9 percent success rate that was 27th in the NHL and 37 power-play goals that tied for 26th. Fiala will need to remain effective on the power play for Los Angeles to have an opportunity to win the series.

Oilers: Edmonton has dominated Los Angeles in the playoffs. The Oilers won eight of the 10 previous series between the teams, including the past six. The Oilers have a 20-9 playoff record against the Kings at home and 16-9 on the road. Los Angeles has not defeated Edmonton in the playoffs since Wayne Gretzky helped eliminate his former team in the 1989 Smythe Division Semifinals.

They said it

"I feel like we have a really good team. I really like our team. We have more size, we have more experience, we have more depth. Let's go play.” -- Kings coach Jim Hiller on this season's matchup compared to the previous three.

"It will be fun for sure to play them for the fourth time in the last four years. Both teams know each other well and know each other's strengths. I think it's going to come down to execution and details in our game. Playoffs are always fun but playing against your former teammates and players that are still good friends is going to be great." -- Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson, who played the previous three seasons with the Kings.

Will win if …

Kings: They keep McDavid and Draisaitl in check. The Kings are expected to put a lot of players behind the puck when the two stars are on the ice and keep the rush opportunities to a minimum. Los Angeles also has to stay out of the penalty box and not give Edmonton's power play too many opportunities. Combined with depth scoring and good goaltending, Los Angeles is capable of winning the series against Edmonton.

Oilers: They can get most of their injured players back to health by the start of the series or at some point during. Injuries ravaged Edmonton heading down the stretch and it hasn't been able to ice a healthy lineup since March 4. If McDavid and Draisaitl are 100 percent, they will be difficult for the Kings to contain. Defensively, the Oilers need Jake Walman and Troy Stecher to be healthy and help fill the void left by Ekholm, who will not be available during the series.

How they look

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Max Jones, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body)

