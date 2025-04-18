Most impactful goalie entering Stanley Cup Playoffs debated by NHL.com

Goaltending is vital to success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It is rare these days when a team wins the ultimate prize in spite of its goalie. In fact, the goalie is the focal point more often than not.

And it's rarely the best goalie who lifts the Stanley Cup. Tim Thomas of the Boston Bruins was the most recent winner of the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL to also win a championship in the same season. That was in 2011.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Vezina last season, but he and the Jets were eliminated in five games in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche.

Often, it is the goalie who gets hot at the perfect time that ends up being the hero each playoff season.

So which goalie will be most impactful this postseason? That's the question we put before a panel of nine NHL.com writers. Here, in alphabetical order, are their selections.