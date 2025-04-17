2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Wild Western 1st round preview

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference First Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild.

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (1WC) Minnesota Wild

Golden Knights: 50-22-10, 110 points

Wild: 45-30-7, 97 points

Season series: VGK: 3-0-0; MIN: 0-3-0

Game 1: Sunday at Vegas (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in three seasons and will start that quest against the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round.

The previous two times the Golden Knights won at least 50 games in a season, they reached the Stanley Cup Final, losing in 2018 and winning the Cup in 2023.

The Wild, who were the first wild card in the West, have not won a playoff series since 2015 and haven't been past the second round since losing in the conference final in 2003. They missed the postseason last year.

In their only postseason meeting against the Golden Knights, the Wild lost in seven games in the first round in 2021.

"It's going to be an exciting series," Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar said. "They are a heavy team. We played them in [the playoffs] in the past and it went to seven games. We know they are going to fight tooth and nail. They hit a bit of a rough patch at the end of the season, but they clawed their way back in."

Despite the results during the regular season and the previous playoff meeting, the Wild are not lacking confidence.

"Hey, they're a great team," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "They've been consistent all year. We're coming in and it's just got to be a team that has no doubt really. We're playing against a really good Vegas team and we have nothing to lose. We just leave it all out there at the end of the day. We got to throw our best hockey in a seven-game series and just be ready for it, be emotionally involved in these games and smart and learn from past experiences.

"Some of us remember the series against Vegas, too, right? It was the same kind of matchup where they were highly touted, and we came in and pushed them to Game 7. Would have loved to have had a [different outcome] in that series but it is what it is. We just got to know that everyone needs to be on board and that energy needs to be there going against Vegas."

Center Jack Eichel led the Golden Knights in scoring with a career high 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games. Forward Mark Stone had 67 points (19 assists, 48 points) in 66 games, and center Tomas Hertl had 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 73 games.

"Regardless of who we play, we have to focus on what we do and bring that to the table," Vegas forward Brandon Saad said. "They have a lot of depth, some skill and some superstar power."

Forward Matt Boldy led the Wild with 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games. Center Marco Rossi had 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games and forward Kirill Kaprizov had 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in 41 games, but missed 40 games because of a lower-body injury that required surgery. He returned April 9 and had four points (two goals, two assists) in four games to end the regular season.

Although Filip Gustavsson will be the No. 1 goalie for Minnesota in the series, some of the spotlight will be on backup Marc-Andre Fleury, who led the Golden Knights to the Cup Final in 2018.

Game breakers

Golden Knights: Eichel is playing at a level unseen in the first eight seasons of his career. He scored 12 more points than any other season of his career and had a career-best plus-32 rating. Eichel has been so good and so consistent that he is being mentioned in the conversations for the Hart Trophy as League MVP for the regular season and for the Selke Trophy as the League's best defensive forward. He is lethal on the power play with 34 points, and can kill penalties, while playing 20:32 per game.