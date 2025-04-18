Top storylines heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

There are enough intriguing storylines going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs to keep you reading from now until the puck drops in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Five of Canada's teams are in. Will one break through and be the first Canada-based Stanley Cup champion since 1993?

In that vein, a hearty welcome back to the postseason to the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. Montreal hasn't been in the playoffs since 2021. It's been since 2017 for the Senators.

The St. Louis Blues are back after missing the past two seasons.

There are battles in Ontario and Florida. It'll be the fourth straight year the same two Pacific Division teams are facing off in the first round. A star player who has been in the news a lot this season will play his former team in the first round.

And so much more.

Here is a bit of a what to watch guide going into the best time of the year: