Rangers score 5 straight goals in 3rd period, rally past Capitals

Trocheck made it 5-3 at 13:43 after scoring at the right post on the rebound of Brodzinski’s shot.

“I think we played less defense and kind of held onto the puck a little more on the O-zone and made more plays,” Lafreniere said. “When you’re playing in the offensive zone a lot, it helps the team have momentum there. So, it was good.”

Panarin’s empty-net goal then pushed it to 6-3 at 17:44, and Trocheck scored on a 2-on-1 rush at 18:09 for the 7-3 final.

“I don’t think it was a situation where we go into the third and lose all of this momentum and we’re back on our heels and we’re giving them a bunch of chances,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I just think it’s a couple of plays and then you’re chasing it from there.”

Raddysh gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 14:57 of the first period when he joined the rush and scored on a one-timer at the left post off a cross-ice pass from Brodzinski. The goal ended a 23-game scoring drought.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Raddysh said. “You want to contribute as much as you can, whether it’s offensively or defensively, and for me, it’s obviously been a few games since I scored my last one. So, good to get one there and right here before the break just to kind of relax and get ready for the second half.”