WASHINGTON -- Vincent Trocheck and Taylor Raddysh each had two goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers scored five straight third-period goals to rally past the Washington Capitals 7-3 at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.
Rangers score 5 straight goals in 3rd period, rally past Capitals
Trocheck, Raddysh each has 2 goals, assist, Cuylle also gets 3 points; Washington has lost 6 of 7
Will Cuylle had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (19-16-4), who have won three of four. Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.
“I was happy for our guys, and proud of our guys for how we compete and we just hung in there and I thought we did a real good job responding in the third,” New York coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, I’m real happy for the players.”
Aliaksei Protas had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson allowed six goals on 20 shots for the Capitals (19-13-5), who have lost six of seven (1-4-2). Ryan Leonard had two assists in his return after missing seven games with facial and upper-body injuries.
“It felt like a weird game,” Washington forward Dylan Strome said. “We’re in control for the most part and they kind of just hang around and capitalize on chances in the third.”
Raddysh tied it 3-3 at 8:10 of the third period when his backhand pass attempt appeared to deflect in off Capitals defenseman Matt Roy.
Lafreniere scored 1:08 later to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 9:18, deflecting Panarin’s point shot past Thompson.
“I think we took our foot off the gas a little bit and let them carry momentum. They scored one and then they scored right away again,” Washington forward Connor McMichael said. “That’s something we’ve got to learn from and kind of put that to bed right when it happens.”
Trocheck made it 5-3 at 13:43 after scoring at the right post on the rebound of Brodzinski’s shot.
“I think we played less defense and kind of held onto the puck a little more on the O-zone and made more plays,” Lafreniere said. “When you’re playing in the offensive zone a lot, it helps the team have momentum there. So, it was good.”
Panarin’s empty-net goal then pushed it to 6-3 at 17:44, and Trocheck scored on a 2-on-1 rush at 18:09 for the 7-3 final.
“I don’t think it was a situation where we go into the third and lose all of this momentum and we’re back on our heels and we’re giving them a bunch of chances,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I just think it’s a couple of plays and then you’re chasing it from there.”
Raddysh gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 14:57 of the first period when he joined the rush and scored on a one-timer at the left post off a cross-ice pass from Brodzinski. The goal ended a 23-game scoring drought.
“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Raddysh said. “You want to contribute as much as you can, whether it’s offensively or defensively, and for me, it’s obviously been a few games since I scored my last one. So, good to get one there and right here before the break just to kind of relax and get ready for the second half.”
John Carlson tied it 1-1 on a snap shot 23 seconds into the second period after he received a pass from Protas, skated to the top of the right circle and beat Shesterkin stick side.
Strome’s power-play goal gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 8:40. Shesterkin appeared to rob Strome with a glove save at the right post, but video review determined that the puck had crossed the goal line.
Cuylle tied it 2-2 on the power play at 11:14 when he scored at the left post, tipping in Zibanejad’s pass from the right circle.
Protas put Washington back ahead 3-2 at 12:11, scoring on a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle off the rebound of Sonny Milano’s shot.
“I thought the first period was a fairly even period,” Sullivan said. “I thought they outplayed us in the second period. ‘Shesty’ made some big saves for us. And I thought we responded really well in the third obviously to score as many goals as we did.”
NOTES: The Rangers earned their largest margin of victory in a third-period comeback win since Feb. 22, 1972 (a 7-3 win at Montreal). … New York leads the NHL with 14 road wins. … Lafreniere scored his 100th NHL goal in his 419th career game. … The Capitals were 16-0-0 when leading after two periods. … Washington has lost consecutive home games for the first time since Oct. 25th and 31st.